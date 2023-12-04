Remnants of the Unknowable go on display

Work of five renowned artists features at the latest edition of the ICCI Art Valley Program focusing on exploring visual landscapes in the physical environment and virtual space.

"Remnants of the Unknowable" is the title of an exhibition currently underway at No.8 Bridge Art Space through December 14.

The exhibition of the ICCI Art Valley Program at USC-SJTU Institute of Cultural and Creative Industry, features artworks created by international visiting art scholars Edoardo Cicconi, Hu Rui, Li Tingwei, Virginia Russolo and Jakub Swiecicki.

At the opening of the exhibition, the artists, critics and curators discussed modern and contemporary art, the future of art education, and shared experiences brought by technological creativity.

There have been six editions of the ICCI Art Valley Program and the project so far invited more than 30 internationally renowned art scholars from Europe, Russia, Japan, the United States, Colombia and Israel.

The exhibition focuses on the exploration of new visual landscapes constructed in the physical environment and virtual space, incorporating urban impressions and examining humanistic concerns in the interaction of mixed media materials.

For example, Italian art scholar Edoardo Cicconi's theme, based on his unique philosophical background, involves time and space. His installation "Mirror" tries to reflect the major characteristic of Shanghai – its openness to the world.

Polish art scholar Jakub Swiecicki focuses on the current consumer preference for personalized handmade creations. He said that in the era of machines and automated production, mass production has become the norm. So handmade renderings become more precious. He advocates "eco-friendly" reuse of production waste with the added benefit of distinguishing the uniqueness and technique in the process of handmade labor.

One of the exhibition highlights is the work created by Italian art scholar Virginia Russolo. She is interested in oracle bones, one of the representatives of China's early civilization. In collaboration with students at the Student Innovation Center of SJTU, the artist combines 3D printing technology with handmade creations, vividly demonstrating the potential of the integration of art and science.

Exhibit Info:

Date: Through December 14, 10am–5pm

Venue: Shanghai No.8 Bridge Art Space

Address: 2/F, 1247 South Suzhou Rd

南苏州路1247号