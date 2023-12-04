Feature / Art & Culture

Remnants of the Unknowable go on display

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:28 UTC+8, 2023-12-05       0
Work of five renowned artists features at the latest edition of the ICCI Art Valley Program focusing on exploring visual landscapes in the physical environment and virtual space.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:28 UTC+8, 2023-12-05       0
Remnants of the Unknowable go on display

Virginia Russolo's 3D printing installation inspired by Chinese oracle bones.

"Remnants of the Unknowable" is the title of an exhibition currently underway at No.8 Bridge Art Space through December 14.

The exhibition of the ICCI Art Valley Program at USC-SJTU Institute of Cultural and Creative Industry, features artworks created by international visiting art scholars Edoardo Cicconi, Hu Rui, Li Tingwei, Virginia Russolo and Jakub Swiecicki.

At the opening of the exhibition, the artists, critics and curators discussed modern and contemporary art, the future of art education, and shared experiences brought by technological creativity.

There have been six editions of the ICCI Art Valley Program and the project so far invited more than 30 internationally renowned art scholars from Europe, Russia, Japan, the United States, Colombia and Israel.

Remnants of the Unknowable go on display

"Portal" by Edoardo Cicconi

Remnants of the Unknowable go on display

Hu Rui's digital installation

The exhibition focuses on the exploration of new visual landscapes constructed in the physical environment and virtual space, incorporating urban impressions and examining humanistic concerns in the interaction of mixed media materials.

For example, Italian art scholar Edoardo Cicconi's theme, based on his unique philosophical background, involves time and space. His installation "Mirror" tries to reflect the major characteristic of Shanghai – its openness to the world.

Polish art scholar Jakub Swiecicki focuses on the current consumer preference for personalized handmade creations. He said that in the era of machines and automated production, mass production has become the norm. So handmade renderings become more precious. He advocates "eco-friendly" reuse of production waste with the added benefit of distinguishing the uniqueness and technique in the process of handmade labor.

One of the exhibition highlights is the work created by Italian art scholar Virginia Russolo. She is interested in oracle bones, one of the representatives of China's early civilization. In collaboration with students at the Student Innovation Center of SJTU, the artist combines 3D printing technology with handmade creations, vividly demonstrating the potential of the integration of art and science.

Exhibit Info:

Date: Through December 14, 10am–5pm

Venue: Shanghai No.8 Bridge Art Space

Address: 2/F, 1247 South Suzhou Rd

南苏州路1247号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     