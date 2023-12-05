Sculpture exhibition at Jingan Sculpture Park Art Center

"East West South North Central – 2023 College Sculpture Invitational Exhibition" is currently underway at Jing'an Sculpture Park Art Center through December 22.

Planned by Zeng Chenggang, president of the Chinese Sculpture Society and curated by Fu Jun, director at the Art Museum of Shanghai Oil Painting and Sculpture Institute, the exhibition features 34 pieces (groups) of the latest works created by 34 teachers from the top ten art academies in China, including the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Academy of Arts and Design, Tsinghua University, Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts, Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts and Xi'an Academy of Fine Arts.

Under the theme of "The Seen and the Unseen," the exhibition reflects the characteristics of today's era, filled with full integration of information and radical changes.

Through the material form of the works, the sculptures at the exhibition presents, reflects and conveys the spiritual images and thoughts that cannot be seen visually.

"The sculptures showcased at the exhibition are the evolution of realistic sculptures," said Fu Jun, the curator, "The sculptors explore a deeper formal language, the conceptual expression of materials, and the modern transformation from traditional subjects. In fact, all the participating artists have the dual status of teachers and artists. In the face of students, they are teachers who teach and explain. However, in their art renderings, they are also sculptors with their own research direction."

She believes that this exhibition provides some concrete clues to understand the current situation of Chinese contemporary sculpture, providing practical cases for the future development of Chinese contemporary sculpture.

"East West South North Central – College Sculpture Invitational Exhibition" is derived from of the annual academic exhibition of the Sculpture Department at Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts for nearly a decade. In 2020, the annual exhibition started to expand in size, covering ten major art academies around the country.

"We hope to see the current status and development trend of contemporary sculpture teaching and creation in China at the exhibition," said Zeng Chenggang, "The exhibition also aims to promote regular exchanges and interactions among the ten top art academies in China."

Exhibit Info

Date: Through December 22 (close on Mondays) 10am--5pm

Address: 128 Shimen No.2 Rd

石门二路128号







