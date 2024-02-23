'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 50: 吃了吗 (Chi Le Ma)

This idiom has a profound meaning full of warmth and kindness. ​Peruvian Ronal Ore says it shows he really cares about his friends.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Peruvian Ronal Ore has great passion for Chinese culture and likes to make Chinese friends. His favorite Chinese greeting is "吃了吗?" This idiom has a profound meaning full of warmth and kindness. ​He says it shows he really cares about his friends.

