"A New Dawn" Season 3: Patchwork Passion

  13:55 UTC+8, 2024-02-28       0
The story of Yanchuan women is not just about patchwork; it is about the indomitable spirit of a community that refuses to be defined by its circumstances.
In the third season of "A New Dawn," we venture to Yanchuan to engage with local women and delve into empowerment through their indigenous art form–Yanchuang patchwork. This exploration goes beyond merely uncovering the intricacies of Yanchuang patchwork. Instead, it evolves into a profound journey delving into resilience, creativity, and the transformative influence of passion.

The narrative of Yanchuan women extends beyond the realm of patchwork; it is about the indomitable spirit of a community that refuses to be defined by its circumstances. It is a narrative of the enduring power of the human spirit to rise above adversity and forge a brighter future for generations to come.

Directed by Dai Qian, Hu Jun. Shot by Dai Qian, Hu Jun, Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Jin Yiping. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Arina Yakupova, Wang Xinzhou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
