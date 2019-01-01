Lang Lang introduces new album for Shanghai Daily readers

Renowned Chinese pianist sends readers a video message to introduce the highlights of his new album featuring the music of Saint-Saëns and neglected gems by female composers.

Classical favorites, musical discoveries and a pair of captivating large-scale works by Saint-Saëns make up the selection of French works on Lang Lang's latest recording "Lang Lang – Saint-Saëns," released this month.

The pianist has sent Shanghai Daily readers a video message to introduce highlights from the new album.

"Saint-Saëns" is a joint effort by the Gewandhausorchester and conductor Andris Nelsons, as well as Lang's wife, pianist Gina Alice.

Apart from the Carnival of the Animals, Saint-Saëns's "Grand Zoological Fantasy" for two pianos and orchestra, and the virtuosic Piano Concerto No. 2, the album also includes a dozen works for solo piano or piano for four hands – a blend of Belle Époque favourites and neglected gems by female French composers.