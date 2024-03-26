Feature / Art & Culture

Painters revive interest in Shanghai's yuefenpai

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:36 UTC+8, 2024-03-26       0
Posters featuring women with plump faces, slender waists and generous hips, conveyed a message of open-minded and independent women and dramatically changed public perception.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:36 UTC+8, 2024-03-26       0
Painters revive interest in Shanghai's <i>yuefenpai</i>
Ti Gong

The lecture attracted a large audience.

A lecture on Shanghai's typical yuefenpai has been held to promote the local culture.

Yuefenpai, or "calendar poster," is an art genre that can be traced back to the 1870s.

The posters, featuring women with plump faces, slender waists and generous hips, conveyed a message of open-minded, independent and brave women. They dramatically changed the public perception of feminine beauty.

The posters gained wide circulation in Shanghai during the early 20th century, and became a symbol of haipai (Shanghai-style) culture.

The lecture was given by young yuefenpai painters Jiang Xiuyi and Xu Qiyao at Yangpu District Library.

To liven up the old culture, the two have been trying to combing yuefenpai with contemporary art and performing arts such as immersive music drama.

Painters revive interest in Shanghai's <i>yuefenpai</i>
Ti Gong

Yuefenpai on display at Yangpu District Library.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Yangpu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     