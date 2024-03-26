Painters revive interest in Shanghai's yuefenpai

Posters featuring women with plump faces, slender waists and generous hips, conveyed a message of open-minded and independent women and dramatically changed public perception.

Ti Gong

A lecture on Shanghai's typical yuefenpai has been held to promote the local culture.

Yuefenpai, or "calendar poster," is an art genre that can be traced back to the 1870s.

The posters, featuring women with plump faces, slender waists and generous hips, conveyed a message of open-minded, independent and brave women. They dramatically changed the public perception of feminine beauty.

The posters gained wide circulation in Shanghai during the early 20th century, and became a symbol of haipai (Shanghai-style) culture.

The lecture was given by young yuefenpai painters Jiang Xiuyi and Xu Qiyao at Yangpu District Library.

To liven up the old culture, the two have been trying to combing yuefenpai with contemporary art and performing arts such as immersive music drama.