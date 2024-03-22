Feature / Art & Culture

Matthew Bourne's 'Romeo and Juliet' headlines Culture Square's 2024 season

Matthew Bourne's 'Romeo and Juliet' headlines Shanghai Culture Square's newly announced 2024 season, which involves a handful of original European musicals.
British choreographer Matthew Bourne's "Romeo and Juliet" headlines the Shanghai Culture Square's newly announced 2024 season, which includes some big-name original musicals such as "Notre-Dame de Paris," "Mamma Mia!" and German musical concerts "Elisabeth" and "Rebecca."

Matthew Bourne's works have been popular among local fans since his iconic production of "Swan Lake" made its Shanghai debut at the Culture Square a decade ago. After "Sleeping Beauty" and "Cinderella," Shanghai audiences get to see another work by the multiple-time Olivier Award winner.

Matthew Bourne greets viewers.

Premiered in the UK in 2019, "Romeo and Juliet" continues the choreographer's explosive narrative style using Prokofiev's music. It integrates modern dance and classical ballet, placing Shakespeare's love classic in a contemporary mental hospital, giving the audience a disruptive new interpretation.

"Romeo and Juliet" will be presented by Bourne's New Adventures Verona from July 12 to 16.

Original French musicals "Notre-Dame de Paris" and "Mozart L'opera Rock" have already proved their popularity with local music lovers when they were previously performed in Shanghai.

The Shanghai Culture Square's 2024 presents the highlights of their performance season.

"Notre-Dame de Paris" has been scheduled from September 18 to October 2, while "Mozart L'opera Rock" will be performed from June 27 to July 14.

The original English musical "Mamma Mia!" is making a return to China after 17 years with the original lineup. The performances have been scheduled from May 1 to 16.

German musicals "Elisabeth" and "Rebecca" will open to Shanghai audiences as musical concerts. Both works are by libretto writer Michael Kunze and composer Sylvester Levay.

"Elisabeth" tells the dramatic and poignant life of the Austrian Empress Elisabeth ("Sissi"). It premiered in Vienna in 1992, and made its Chinese mainland debut at the Culture Square in 2014. This round of performances will run from August 29 to September 15.

Ti Gong

German musicals 'Elisabeth' and 'Rebecca' will open to Shanghai audiences in the form of musical concerts.

"Rebecca," scheduled for November, is based on Daphne du Maurier's novel of the same name, telling what begins as a romantic love story at Manderley Castle, but gradually develops into a gripping thriller with intrigue and dark surprises.

"After a year of preparation, 2024 is a big year for us regarding the introduction of classic musicals from Europe," said Fei Yuanhong, vice general manager of the Shanghai Culture Square.

"We have been committed to present premieres of non-English musicals, especially French, German, and Austrian musicals, hoping to broaden the diverse aesthetics of Shanghai's musical lovers," he said.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Culture Square vice general manager Fei Yuanhong introduces some of the performances scheduled for 2024.

Some popular original Chinese musicals will also take to Culture Square's stage in 2024, including "The Orphan of Zhao," "Hamlet," and "Flowers for Algernon."

In addition to musicals, the venue's program menu also features a rich choice of drama, dance, and music shows.

The original West End suspense play "And Then There Were None" by Agatha Christie will be staged from May 30 to June 2.

Ti Gong

'Notre-Dame de Paris' is scheduled from September 18 to October 2.

Rimas Tuminas' "The Cherry Orchard" has been adapted into a Chinese play, starring famed choreographer Jin Xing. Its Shanghai and world debut has been scheduled for August 16, and will continue through the 18th.

Poetic dance "The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting" and dance drama "Du Fu" will appear in April and July, respectively.

Tsuyoshi Yamamoto Trio's world classic jazz music concert is scheduled for April 2-3.

Those interested can follow the venue's Wechat account "SCS_Ticketing" for tickets and more information.

If you go:

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square 上海文化广场

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路597号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
