At the Miguel de Cervantes Library at 208 Anfu Road, an art space has been created to evoke the street ambiance of Madrid's golden age, becoming a hotspot for art aficionados seeking picturesque moments.

This event is a collaborative effort between the Spanish Tourism Authority, the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza, and the Miguel de Cervantes Library in Shanghai.

Based on Jan Van Kessel III's painting "Vista de la Carrera de San Jerónimo y el Paseo del Prado con cortejo de carrozas" (View of the Carrera de San Jerónimo and the Paseo del Prado with a procession of carriages), the art space vividly presents the street scenes of Madrid in 1686. This painting holds extraordinary significance for the museum.

Running through June 30, the event offers free admission to all visitors, who will immerse themselves in a cultural and artistic journey that spans from the Middle Ages to the 20th century, exploring every aspect of the European painting history.



There are also 3D replicas of carriages and cardboard replicas of characters from the paintings, transporting viewers through time to stroll the streets of Madrid's golden age.

Ti Gong

The art space is designed around the theme of the Palacio de Villahermosa, home to the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza. This architectural masterpiece, the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza, is renowned as one of Madrid's most iconic Neoclassical buildings and has borne witness to numerous significant political and cultural events. It is also designated by UNESCO as part of the "Paisaje de la Luz（light landscape)," a World Heritage Site. It is Europe's first cultural landscape district to be listed as a World Heritage Site, embodying a utopia where art and science converge.

The Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza opened its doors to the public in 1992, marking the beginning of its remarkable journey. Its collection traces back to August Thyssen's commissioning of a marble sculpture from the renowned artist Auguste Rodin. Over the years, under the careful stewardship of Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza and Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza, the museum has garnered global acclaim for assembling a collection of over 800 exquisite masterpieces by prominent artists throughout Western art history.

Strategically positioned opposite the Prado Museum and complementing the Museo Reina Sofía, the Thyssen Museum forms an integral part of Madrid's famed “Triángulo de oro del arte” (Golden Triangle of Art), solidifying the city's status as a hub of artistic excellence and cultural heritage.

Ti Gong

On the opening day, esteemed guests including Marta Betanzos, the Spanish Ambassador to China; Evelio Acevedo, director of the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza; Luis Calvo, consul general of Spain in Shanghai; María Llinares, tourism counselor of the Spanish Embassy in China; and Inma González Puy, director of the Miguel de Cervantes Library; came together to showcase Spain's abundant cultural and tourism offerings.

