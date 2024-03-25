Festival in Wuzhen gives visitors experience of a better life

The 'Better Life Festival' from April 1 to May 31 offers a special outing experience during the blossom season in Wuzhen, an ancient Chinese water town in Zhejiang Province.

A variety of events and activities will attract tourists, including "Traveling back to the old era," "Wuzhen Morning Tea," "Wuzhen Night Market," "Wuzhen Incense Market," and a sitcom.

With over 6,000 years of history, Wuzhen has maintained its original layout, appearance, and lifestyle as a water town. The rivers are surrounded by well-preserved Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) structures and crisscrossed by stone bridges.

Wuzhen renders a genuine old time backdrop for all comers.

One of the highlights is the "Wuzhen Incense Market." Having originated during the Tang Dynasty (618-907), the incense market reached its peak time during the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279) with various ritual activities and folk events.

This spring, a carnival was specially organized to reflect the once vivid and lively folk revelry.

The spring season also sees the full blossoming of rape flowers in large fields. Tourists can experience different activities in the fields in Longtian such as "Tea Making like the Song Dynasty People," or spend a leisurely afternoon in the "Wind Pavilion" where they could also experience the life style of the Song Dynasty people via "four idle things"-- burning incense, tea, hanging paintings and flower arrangement.

If you go:

By train: Take a high-speed train from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station or Shanghai South Railway Station to Jiaxing City, then take a bus or taxi to Wuzhen. You can also take a direct shuttle bus from Jiaxing Bus Station to Wuzhen.



By bus: Take a long-distance bus from Shanghai East Bus Station to Wuzhen.

By car: Wuzhen is roughly 120 kilometers from Shanghai and it takes approximately two hours to reach.

For further information, see https://www.ewuzhen.com./