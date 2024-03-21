'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 54: 走得慢不要紧,最重要的是不要停(Zou De Man Bu Yao Jin, Zui Zhong Yao De Shi Bu Yao Ting)

Starting from scratch, Yadi, an Ecuadorian girl who has been learning Chinese for a year, wants to share a quote from Confucius!

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Starting from scratch, Yadi, an Ecuadorian girl who has been learning Chinese for a year, wants to share a quote from Confucius! She said that this sentence has made her Chinese improve by leaps and bounds, and she will no longer be anxious about learning slowly!

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.