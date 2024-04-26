Exhibition pays tribute to city's hardest working

'Chasing Light' features contemporary Chinese artists whose paintings, installations and other art forms honor the spirit of those playing an important role in social development.

Ti Gong

An art exhibition paying tribute to ordinary working people has opened with Labor Day, which falls on May 1, just around the corner.

"Chasing Light" opened on Friday at the Pudong Worker's Cultural Palace, and will be there to June 30.

Renowned contemporary Chinese artists such as Sun Liang, Dong Xiaoming and Wang Jieyin use paintings, installations and other art forms to honor the spirit of those who put in the hours, and their important role in social development.

Highly-recommended exhibits include a series co-created by photographer Guo Yi and pianist Kong Xiangdong.

Guo trained his camera lens on medical staff who work on the frontline and took black and white pictures of their faces. Kong asked every one of them to randomly tap four keys, from which he composed a piece of music for everyone.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: Through June 30

Venue: 4/F, Pudong Worker's Cultural Palace 浦东工人文化宫4楼

Address: 1138 Zhangyang Rd N. 张杨北路1138号

Admission: Free