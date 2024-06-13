Shanghai version of Stan Lai's classic play visits remote cities

The Theater Above version of playwright Stan Lai's signature play "Secret Love in Peach Blossom" is visiting some remote cities, including Yinchuan and Urumqi, for the first time.

The Theater Above version of famed playwright Stan Lai's signature "Secret Love in Peach Blossom" is currently on a national tour, visiting 14 cities and their theaters around China.

In the latter part of the tour, the play is being staged in the relatively remote cities of Yinchuan in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, and Urumqi in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region this month.

"Secret Love in Peach Blossom" has been one of the most famous plays in modern Chinese-language theater production. The original version of the play debuted in 1986, and gradually developed three versions.

As the name hints, the Theater Above version of the classic play is presented by the young and promising actors and actresses of Shanghai-based Theater Above. This version has been a resident show in the downtown theater for years since its birth in 2017, and is now meeting national audiences in some cities, including Yinchuan and Urumqi, for the very first time.

"It means after years of acting and polishing in Shanghai, we have finally graduated," Theater Above actor Wang Meng told Shanghai Daily. Wang, with a background in cross talk, takes up the playful role of Lao Tao in this version.

"This play is Stan Lai's signature production, and I believe it can represent Theater Above and the level of its performers in front of the national audiences," he added.

The two performances in Yinchuan were staged at the Ningxia People's Theater during the recent Dragon Boat Festival holiday. Many of the local audiences were watching Lai's work, or stage play generally, for the first time.

"I'm very excited as this is the first time I watched a live play," Dong Huili, a local nurse, told Shanghai Daily. Dong is a fan of actor Huang Lei, who starred in the classic version of the play.

"I have seen Huang talk about his story with the play on TV shows, so I was always curious about the play. This is a brand-new experience as I've rarely visited theaters before," she added.

Another audience member Na Ying bought two 520-yuan (US$ 71.7) first-floor tickets for her husband and herself, while the lower-price tickets cost 200 to 300 yuan.

"This is a bit expensive given the average income level here, but I have looked forward to this play for long. It's very famous," said Na, a teacher, who wanted more classic plays to be staged in Yinchuan.

"In Ningxia, there are a lot of music festivals, but classic dramas and plays are rarely staged," she pointed out. "I hope to see more of them here. The young people here are quick in accepting new cultural productions and are willing to watch them in theaters."

For Theater Above actors like Wang, visiting remote cities and getting to know the audiences' reaction to the play is a fruitful experience.

"For us, performing the play in front of different audiences with varied backgrounds is a learning process," he said.

"Performing art involves communication and interaction with audiences. When adding local elements into the play in each city, we 'test' the audiences through some new lines or special stage designs, observe their reaction and make quick adjustments. It's all about making connection with the audiences and present the play in the best way we can," Wang added.

For Stan Lai, who created "Secret Love in Peach Blossom" at the age of 31, the play features a playful spirit, as well as seriousness and idealism.

"I know that it was many audiences' first theater experience. They walked out of the theater and realized that a stage work can be fun and inspiring like this. We want to present this performance as a gift for those audiences in remote cities," Lai said in a previous interview.

"Secret Love in Peach Blossom" is being staged in Urumqi on June 14 and 15. All tickets for the two performances are already sold out.