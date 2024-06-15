Film Art Center is hub of Film-Oriented Destination

The opening night of the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival was a spectacle of cinematic and cultural celebration, marked by the launch of the Shanghai Film Art Center.

Ti Gong

Nestled within the historic premises at 200 Xinhua Road, the center was inaugurated on Friday night with a captivating modern dance drama, a collaborative masterpiece by renowned actor-and-director Huang Bo and choreographer Gao Yanjinzi.

The art center, together with Shanghai Film Center, CHAO Hotel, and the International Filmmakers Club, will form the FOD (Film-Oriented Destination) cultural hub.

Ti Gong

"The inauguration of the Shanghai Film Art Center and the launch of FOD mark significant milestones in the evolution of Shanghai's film culture," said Wang Jian'er, chairman of Shanghai Film Group, on Friday.



He noted that FOD is envisioned to become a global magnet for filmmakers, artists, and cultural aficionados to collaborate and innovate, enhancing the city's historic status as a cradle of cinematic arts.

The opening ceremony's highlight was the debut of "Talk·Scent·Form," a modern dance drama that integrates Huang's artistic installation from his "Breaker" series. The performance explored profound themes of reflection and existence, providing a deeply immersive experience for the audience.

Huang expressed his hope that the fusion of installation art and modern dance would inject fresh creative energy into the Shanghai Film Art Center.

Ti Gong

Tigong / Ti Gong

FOD is designed to be a cultural landmark, blending film, festivals, fashion, and lifestyle to showcase Shanghai's distinctive allure as a "City of Film." Looking ahead, FOD will serve as a focal point for premieres, product launches, and fashion debuts, enriching the city's diverse cultural ecosystem.

The upcoming openings of CHAO Hotel and the International Filmmakers Club this fall promises to extend the offerings of FOD, providing state-of-the-art facilities and services that cater to the most forward-thinking individuals. The club will host a variety of high-caliber events, including forums, salons, workshops, and master classes.