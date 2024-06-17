Feature / Art & Culture

Join ACG Shanghai for an exclusive city walk adventure

Our journey kicks off at the iconic People's Square. From there, we'll stroll along Nanjing Road E. Discover hidden gems, from specialty stores to pop-up events.
Join ACG Shanghai for a unique city walk route designed especially for ACG lovers.

Our journey kicks off at the iconic People's Square, a central hub of Shanghai's vibrant culture. From there, we'll stroll along Nanjing Road E. This is no ordinary shopping street – it's a treasure trove for anime and manga enthusiasts. Discover hidden gems, from specialty stores to pop-up events, where the spirit of ACG comes to life.

Shot by Sun Minjie, Guo Jiayi. Edited by Sun Minjie. Reported by Guo Jiayi. Subtitles by Guo Jiayi, Sun Minjie.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Nanjing Road
