The "Moscow Conservatory at SHOAC" project will bring Andrey Pisarev and Pavel Nersessian to Shanghai for piano recitals and master's classes.

Shanghai Oriental Art Center will host piano recitals and master's classes by Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory professors as part of the "Moscow Conservatory at SHOAC" project next month.

The project, which was launched last year, aims to improve cultural and artistic communication between Shanghai and Moscow and present Russian music to Shanghai music lovers.

Ti Gong

As the flagship major of the world's top music institution, Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory's Piano Department has played an essential role in the history of Russian piano instruction and performing art.

Numerous piano masters, including Richter, Berman, Ashkenazy, and Pletnev, as well as Chinese pianists Liu Shikun and Li Minduo, have graduated from this institution.

On August 18, Moscow Conservatory Piano Department instructors Andrey Pisarev and Pavel Neressian will perform a concert, kicking off a week of music activities.

Both were students of Professor Sergei Dorensky. After graduation, they stayed back and taught at the institute for over 30 years.

The three-hour event will feature Schubert's Piano Sonata No.21 in B-flat Major, Liszt's Piano Sonata in B minor, Beethoven's "Pathetique" and "Moonlight" Piano Sonatas, and Chopin's Ballades.

From August 19 to 22, Pisarev and Nersessian will hold a four-day piano master's camp where they will deconstruct classic piano works, interpret the Russian piano school's integration of European music traditions and Russian national culture, and assist students in improving their understanding of classic works and artistic quality.

Ti Gong

The Art Center will display archival photographs capturing Moscow Conservatory's history, allowing visitors to learn about the institution's artistic achievements over the last 160 years.

In September, Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory alumni will perform as part of the Shanghai Oriental Art Center's Citizen's Concert Series.