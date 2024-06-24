﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Exhibition focuses on movies from the birthplace of cinema

The Art Shanghai (European national collections) exhibition has launched a new program, "Réponse de femmes," dedicated to celebrating the achievements of female filmmakers in France, the birthplace of cinema. This initiative tracks the evolution of women's contributions to film from the early days of cinema, showcasing their experimentation, exploration, and significant accomplishments.

Ti Gong

As part of this special unit, "French film week" will be held from June 28 to July 7 at the Shanghai Film Art Center and Premiere Cinema.

The program includes a selection of historically significant and outstanding contemporary films by female directors, including:

  • The Empress (1917) [live accompaniment]
  • Âme d'artiste (1924) [live accompaniment]
  • The Creatures (1965)
  • La Musica (1966)
  • Things to Come (2016)
  • Little Girl Blue (2023)

Ticketing Information

Tickets: On sale from 12pm on June 25

Prices: "The Empress" and "Âme d'artiste": 100 yuan (US$13.77) per ticket. Other films: 70 yuan per ticket.

(Prices exclude online service fees)

How to purchase tickets

  • Online: Available on Taopiaopiao and Maoyan apps. Search for the cinema name and select the corresponding film to purchase tickets.
  • Offline: Tickets can be purchased at the cinema.

Important notice

  • Before 12pm, the Taopiaopiao app will display a "sales start at 12pm" message.
  • The Maoyan Movie app will show "sold out," but that will change to available seats at 12pm when the data unlocks.

Ti Gong

Additional benefits

  • Movie ticket stubs can be used to get discounts on tickets for the "Réponse de femmes" exhibition (Sino-French women's film project.）
  • Standard ticket price: 150 yuan per ticket.
  • Discounted tickets (with valid ID): 89 yuan for students, seniors (60+), and disabled persons.
  • Movie ticket discounts: 70-yuan ticket stubs deduct 70 yuan; 100-yuan ticket stubs deduct 100 yuan.

Exhibition Details

Dates: June 13 to July 13

Time: 11am-6pm (last entry at 5pm)

Venue: 33 Zhongshan Rd E1

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
