﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Berliner Philharmoniker begins 10-day residency performance in Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:46 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0
The Berliner Philharmoniker is holding a residency performance series in Shanghai, where they will perform four symphony concerts and seven chamber concerts in 10 days.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:46 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei.

The Berliner Philharmoniker (Berlin Philharmonic) will perform four symphony concerts and seven chamber performances in Shanghai during a 10-day residency, starting today.

"This is a very rare format of performance tour," Berliner Philharmoniker general manager Andrea Zietzschmann told Shanghai Daily in an exclusive interview.

"Usually, we do two or three weeks of a world tour in November to Asian countries and the US, and stay for only one or two days in each city," she said.

"This residency performance in Shanghai is very special, as audiences can experience the range of the different musicians, from symphony to brass and string chamber music."

Berliner Philharmoniker begins 10-day residency performance in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Berliner Philharmoniker's principal cello Olaf Maninger (second left), 1st concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley and principal viola Mei Diyang (right) speak to local media in Shanghai.

The 120-member orchestra, led by chief conductor and creative director Kirill Petrenko, will perform four symphonic concerts at Shanghai Grand Theater. Yuja Wang, the Grammy Award-winning pianist, will perform in two of them.

The first concert on Wednesday will have the same repertoire as the well-known open-air Berlin Forest Concert, featuring works by Russian composers Mussorgsky, Prokofiev, and Ravel's classics such as "Boléro."

The orchestra will then return to its strong suit, performing pieces by German and Austrian composers such as Brahms, Wagner, Strauss, and Beethoven in the next three symphony concerts.

Mei Diyang, a native of Hunan Province and the Philharmoniker's first Chinese member in 140 years will perform in front of home fans as the orchestra's principal viola.

Berliner Philharmoniker begins 10-day residency performance in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The Berliner Philharmoniker is presenting four symphony concerts and seven chamber concerts in Shanghai.

Zietzschmann said that when the orchestra travels to different countries and cities, the repertoire planning is like putting together a puzzle.

"We have to make sure they are attractive for the audiences, but we also have to consider the limited rehearsal time to see what we can bring on a tour," she explained.

"Of course, a lot of audiences on tour would like the German repertoire, and we have been trying to meet their interests.

"We will strive to provide a thorough introduction to the orchestra for the Shanghai residency by performing some popular and accessible tunes, as well as some classical compositions. So it will be a fantastic mix of everything in Shanghai."

Tickets for all four concerts were sold out within minutes. More than 40 percent of buyers were from outside of Shanghai.

Berliner Philharmoniker begins 10-day residency performance in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Berliner Philharmoniker's general manager Andrea Zietzschmann delivers a speech.

"This shows that the interest here is huge! We could have doubled the number of concerts," said Zietzschmann.

The Berliner Philharmoniker's tickets were always hot sellers when they performed in Shanghai in 2005, 2011, and 2017 during the Shanghai International Arts Festival.

Their Shanghai debut concert in 2005 was staged at Pudong's Oriental Art Center, just four months after its opening. The highest price of the tickets was 4,000 yuan (US$551).

In 2011, the Berliner Philharmoniker performed at the Shanghai Grand Theater. Due to the overwhelming demand from local fans, the organizers of the Shanghai International Arts Festival made an unprecedented decision to broadcast the concert live on a screen on Nanjing Road E.

Berliner Philharmoniker begins 10-day residency performance in Shanghai

The Berliner Philharmoniker will visit local schools and art institutions in Shanghai.

Then, after the concert, conductor Simon Rattle took some musicians to meet fans on Nanjing Road.

During the orchestra's 2017 visit, some fans began queuing at the Oriental Art Center a day in advance to secure early ticket sales. The venue opened a spare hall for the fans to rest while queuing all night.

"I don't believe at all what many people say – that classical music has no future and nobody is interested," Zietzschmann said.

The Berliner Philharmoniker, one of the world's most popular and acclaimed orchestras, has maintained its vitality by recruiting more and more young musicians.

"The youngest who entered the orchestra was 19 years old, and we have a lot of musicians in their 20s," said Zietzschmann. "We have a whole range of age groups, as do our target audiences."

Berliner Philharmoniker begins 10-day residency performance in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Berliner Philharmoniker's chief conductor and artistic director Kirill Petrenko will perform in Shanghai for the first time.

Zietzschmann revealed that the orchestra's audiences were mostly 65-year-olds in Germany and Europe.

"But after the pandemic, a lot of old people didn't come back, and we received more young people at the concerts," she said. "We've set up special schemes for young people and apps from which they can buy tickets. Now, approximately 20 percent of our audiences are below the age of 30, which is a fantastic move for us."

Zietzschmann herself has visited Shanghai about 12 times, with the first visit dating back to 2002.

"I was thrilled at the modernization of the city and the cultural life here," she said. "And of course, new things have come up over the years."

Berliner Philharmoniker begins 10-day residency performance in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Two students from Shanghai School for the Blind were gifted concert tickets.

Zietzschmann has also witnessed the growth of local classical music fans.

"When we were performing in China in 2003, the audiences were not as disciplined yet as today," she said. "I remember that we were asked to play a very short piece at the beginning because they told us people come late. And it's true, because at the beginning, 50 percent of the seats were empty, but after the first piece, they were full.

"But things have changed completely. The audiences have a great deal of knowledge and interest in classical music, and communication has become very natural."

Despite the tight schedule, Zietzschmann said night walks along the Bund are what she always does on each visit to Shanghai.

Berliner Philharmoniker begins 10-day residency performance in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The Berliner Philharmoniker visited Shanghai in 2005, 2011 and 2017.

"I also enjoy the historical French neighborhoods here, as well as the vibrant atmosphere on the streets. And this time I plan to visit some museums that I haven't been to yet," she said.

With the support of their long-term partner Deutsche Bank, Berliner Philharmoniker will carry on with their education project in Shanghai and visit some local schools to give master classes and communicate with students.

"Under this creative partnership, we did concerts in museums and launched digital concerts on our screening platform as we wanted to reach out to more audiences," said Zietzschmann. "We screen our concerts from Berlin every week to invite global fans to become members of our international family."

The Shanghai International Arts Festival Center plans to turn the Berliner Philharmoniker's Shanghai residency into a regular practice and invite the top-tier orchestra to Shanghai every two years, according to the festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai International Arts Festival
Oriental Art Center
Shanghai Grand Theater
Nanjing Road
Deutsche Bank
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     