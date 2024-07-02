﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Unmissable nights at Shanghai museums this summer

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  21:42 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0
Join the "Nights at the Museum" events, featuring extended hours, special exhibits, and unique activities all summer long.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  21:42 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0

Wondering where to head this summer? "Nights at the Museum" is your answer.

This year the "Nights at the Museum" event is themed "Museums Enriching a Beautiful Life." With dozens of big name museums around the city taking part, people can expect various activities including special exhibitions, engaging events, creative workshops, social gatherings, and lifestyle experiences.

Major exhibitions include "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at Shanghai Museum and "An Immersive Exhibition of Chinese Shadow Puppetry" at the World Expo Museum.

Highlights include a lesson on fossil excavation at Shanghai Natural History Museum and "stargazing encounters" at Shanghai Astronomy Museum.

Shanghai Natural History Museum and Shanghai Luxun Museum will host cultural and creative workshops. The Snack Museum is also launching a special promotion on cultural products.

For those who enjoy social activities, there’s a tent night at World Expo Museum and a royal exploration event at Minhang Museum.

Unmissable nights at Shanghai museums this summer

Shanghai Natural History Museum

Forty-five museums will be hosting various activities on weekend evenings throughout the summer across 14 districts in Shanghai.

Here are some highlights from Shanghai's museums, though there are many more to explore:

1. Shanghai Museum (People's Square)

Activities: "Museum Cat Night" (details to be confirmed)

Special Exhibitions:

  • The Glory of Ancient Persia: Treasures from Iran
  • On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt (available from July 19, 2024, for ticket holders only)

Opening hours: July 5 to August 31, every Friday, 6pm-9pm

Address: 201 People's Avenue

Unmissable nights at Shanghai museums this summer

Shanghai Museum (People's Square)

2. World Expo Museum

Activities:

  • Outdoor movie screenings: 2-4 times
  • Outdoor performances: street artists, student troupes, about 2 times
  • Tent market
  • Special courses: photography, coffee culture, 2-4 times a month
  • "Better Life" market including baking, floral arrangements, crafts, once a month
  • Youth charity concerts, film dubbing courses, film art appreciation, twice a month

Opening hours: July 6 to August 31, every Saturday

The museum will extend its hours until 8pm (last entry at 7pm)

Address: 818 Mengzi Rd

Unmissable nights at Shanghai museums this summer

World Expo Museum

3. Shanghai Astronomy Museum

Activity 1: Stargazing Encounters (weather permitting)

Time: Every Saturday at 6:30pm

Audience: All ages

Activity 2: Singularity Spaceship

Time: During night-time hours

Audience: All ages

Special Exhibition: "Exploring the Universe Through Art & Science"

Opening hours: July 1 to August 31, every Saturday, 5pm-8pm

Address: 380 Lingang Avenue

Unmissable nights at Shanghai museums this summer

Shanghai Astronomy Museum

4. Former Residence of Mao Zedong

Opening hours: July 5, Friday night

Address: 120 Maoming Rd N, part of a shikumen community called Jiaxiuli

Unmissable nights at Shanghai museums this summer

Former Residence of Mao Zedong

5. Shanghai Animation Art Gallery

Opening hours: Every Friday and Saturday from July 5 to July 27

Address: 69 Zhangjiang Rd

This event aims to maximize the utility of cultural venues and museums, enriching spiritual and cultural services and urban tourism products. It supports the Shanghai Summer international consumption season and makes museums a key part of efforts to ensure people have more options for things to do at night.

In turn, museums have been made more desirable as great midsummer leisure destinations. Folks can expect more immersive, diverse experiences.

Unmissable nights at Shanghai museums this summer

Shanghai Animation Art Gallery

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Minhang Museum
Minhang
Shanghai Natural History Museum
Shanghai Museum
Shanghai Astronomy Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     