Unmissable nights at Shanghai museums this summer

Wondering where to head this summer? "Nights at the Museum" is your answer.

This year the "Nights at the Museum" event is themed "Museums Enriching a Beautiful Life." With dozens of big name museums around the city taking part, people can expect various activities including special exhibitions, engaging events, creative workshops, social gatherings, and lifestyle experiences.

Major exhibitions include "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at Shanghai Museum and "An Immersive Exhibition of Chinese Shadow Puppetry" at the World Expo Museum.

Highlights include a lesson on fossil excavation at Shanghai Natural History Museum and "stargazing encounters" at Shanghai Astronomy Museum.

Shanghai Natural History Museum and Shanghai Luxun Museum will host cultural and creative workshops. The Snack Museum is also launching a special promotion on cultural products.

For those who enjoy social activities, there’s a tent night at World Expo Museum and a royal exploration event at Minhang Museum.