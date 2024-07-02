Unmissable nights at Shanghai museums this summer
Wondering where to head this summer? "Nights at the Museum" is your answer.
This year the "Nights at the Museum" event is themed "Museums Enriching a Beautiful Life." With dozens of big name museums around the city taking part, people can expect various activities including special exhibitions, engaging events, creative workshops, social gatherings, and lifestyle experiences.
Major exhibitions include "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at Shanghai Museum and "An Immersive Exhibition of Chinese Shadow Puppetry" at the World Expo Museum.
Highlights include a lesson on fossil excavation at Shanghai Natural History Museum and "stargazing encounters" at Shanghai Astronomy Museum.
Shanghai Natural History Museum and Shanghai Luxun Museum will host cultural and creative workshops. The Snack Museum is also launching a special promotion on cultural products.
For those who enjoy social activities, there’s a tent night at World Expo Museum and a royal exploration event at Minhang Museum.
Forty-five museums will be hosting various activities on weekend evenings throughout the summer across 14 districts in Shanghai.
Here are some highlights from Shanghai's museums, though there are many more to explore:
1. Shanghai Museum (People's Square)
Activities: "Museum Cat Night" (details to be confirmed)
Special Exhibitions:
- The Glory of Ancient Persia: Treasures from Iran
- On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt (available from July 19, 2024, for ticket holders only)
Opening hours: July 5 to August 31, every Friday, 6pm-9pm
Address: 201 People's Avenue
2. World Expo Museum
Activities:
- Outdoor movie screenings: 2-4 times
- Outdoor performances: street artists, student troupes, about 2 times
- Tent market
- Special courses: photography, coffee culture, 2-4 times a month
- "Better Life" market including baking, floral arrangements, crafts, once a month
- Youth charity concerts, film dubbing courses, film art appreciation, twice a month
Opening hours: July 6 to August 31, every Saturday
The museum will extend its hours until 8pm (last entry at 7pm)
Address: 818 Mengzi Rd
3. Shanghai Astronomy Museum
Activity 1: Stargazing Encounters (weather permitting)
Time: Every Saturday at 6:30pm
Audience: All ages
Activity 2: Singularity Spaceship
Time: During night-time hours
Audience: All ages
Special Exhibition: "Exploring the Universe Through Art & Science"
Opening hours: July 1 to August 31, every Saturday, 5pm-8pm
Address: 380 Lingang Avenue
4. Former Residence of Mao Zedong
Opening hours: July 5, Friday night
Address: 120 Maoming Rd N, part of a shikumen community called Jiaxiuli
5. Shanghai Animation Art Gallery
Opening hours: Every Friday and Saturday from July 5 to July 27
Address: 69 Zhangjiang Rd
This event aims to maximize the utility of cultural venues and museums, enriching spiritual and cultural services and urban tourism products. It supports the Shanghai Summer international consumption season and makes museums a key part of efforts to ensure people have more options for things to do at night.
In turn, museums have been made more desirable as great midsummer leisure destinations. Folks can expect more immersive, diverse experiences.