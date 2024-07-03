﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Lida Design Award solicits entries from international university students

Miao Zhenyang
  16:36 UTC+8, 2024-07-03       0
Young outstanding designers from around the world are invited to show their programs in four main categories, with a submission deadline of September 30.
Miao Zhenyang
  16:36 UTC+8, 2024-07-03       0
Lida Design Award solicits entries from international university students

Young outstanding designers from around the world are invited to showcase design proposals.

The third "Lida Design Award" was recently launched to solicit creative design proposals from international university students.

Organized by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Art Education and the Shanghai Association of Cultural and Creative Industries, and hosted by Shanghai Lida University, the award is themed: "Original Aspiration: Moves the World with Design.”

Young outstanding designers from around the world are invited to show their programs, and students enrolled in higher education schools around the world in the year 2024 can log on to the official event website www.lidadesignaward.com to fill in and submit their design work according to the requirements for registration.

The competition will be divided into four main categories with a deadline of September 30 for submission of the work.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     