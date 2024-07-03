Lida Design Award solicits entries from international university students

The third "Lida Design Award" was recently launched to solicit creative design proposals from international university students.

Organized by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Art Education and the Shanghai Association of Cultural and Creative Industries, and hosted by Shanghai Lida University, the award is themed: "Original Aspiration: Moves the World with Design.”

Young outstanding designers from around the world are invited to show their programs, and students enrolled in higher education schools around the world in the year 2024 can log on to the official event website www.lidadesignaward.com to fill in and submit their design work according to the requirements for registration.

The competition will be divided into four main categories with a deadline of September 30 for submission of the work.