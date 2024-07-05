Spanish 'FOTCIENCIA19' science photography exhibition opens in Shanghai

The Spanish science photography exhibition opened at the Miguel de Cervantes Library at 208 Anfu Road.

A Spanish science photography exhibition has opened at the Miguel de Cervantes Library at 208 Anfu Road. The "FOTCIENCIA19" science photography exhibition, co-hosted by the Miguel de Cervantes Library in Shanghai and the Spanish Embassy in China, invites the public to explore the captivating world of science through stunning photography that captures the beauty and mystery of our universe.

Around 50 photographs from FOTCIENCIA, a project organized by the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology and the Spanish National Research Council, in collaboration with Fundación Occident, were on display.

Through these images, the exhibition aimed to highlight Spain’s scientific potential and demonstrate that science can be beautiful, interesting, surprising, and fascinating. The event promoted the intersection of art, science, technology, and society as a crucial tool for understanding the complexities of the modern world and advocated for the importance of science communication.

At the same time, the exhibition hall will feature an art installation titled "Gate – 20190808" by Chinese artist Liu Yi, with his electronic art series "Everyday Stardust" showcased in the "Cervantes Terrace" art space. Liu’s digital art explores the interplay and transformation between the micro and macro, the personal and the cosmic. He captures daily life through mobile paintings, offering a personal perspective on the micro-narratives of the world.

A professional bilingual guided tour in Chinese and Spanish was available on the opening day. The opening ceremony was attended by Luis Calvo, the consul general of Spain in Shanghai; Adrián Gutiérrez, science and innovation counselor at the embassy of Spain in China; artist Liu Yi; and He Jiaji, director of the science popularization department of the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission. The exhibition will run until August 26. Additionally, on the afternoon of Saturday, July 20 at 2pm, Liu will host a free mobile painting workshop for teenagers and adults titled "Dialogues."