Palaces exhibition offers an insight into the life of Napoleon

"Meet Napoleon: The Disappeared Palaces" has opened at the Meet You Museum Shanghai in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations.



The exhibition showcases 81 artifacts once housed in Tuileries Palace, Château de Saint-Cloud and Château de Meudon – three major palaces of the Napoleonic era – including furniture, tapestries, carpets, decorations, and paintings.

It offers a journey through the rise and fall of the French Empire and an intimate glimpse into Napoleon's life.

Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821) was a French military leader who conquered much of Europe in the early 19th century.

He seized political power in France in 1799 and crowned himself emperor in 1804. Following a series of military defeats, he was forced to abdicate in 1814.

He briefly returned to power in 1815. After a crushing defeat at the Battle of Waterloo, he abdicated again, and was exiled to the island of Saint Helena, where he died at the age of 51.