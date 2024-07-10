﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Palaces exhibition offers an insight into the life of Napoleon

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:43 UTC+8, 2024-07-10       0
French military leader who conquered much of Europe and whose reign heralded a golden age of European art and architecture is the focus of Meet You Museum Shanghai's latest show.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:43 UTC+8, 2024-07-10       0
Palaces exhibition offers an insight into the life of Napoleon
Ti Gong

A woman examines one of the items on show at the Meet You Museum Shanghai.

"Meet Napoleon: The Disappeared Palaces" has opened at the Meet You Museum Shanghai in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations.

The exhibition showcases 81 artifacts once housed in Tuileries Palace, Château de Saint-Cloud and Château de Meudon – three major palaces of the Napoleonic era – including furniture, tapestries, carpets, decorations, and paintings.

It offers a journey through the rise and fall of the French Empire and an intimate glimpse into Napoleon's life.

Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821) was a French military leader who conquered much of Europe in the early 19th century.

He seized political power in France in 1799 and crowned himself emperor in 1804. Following a series of military defeats, he was forced to abdicate in 1814.

He briefly returned to power in 1815. After a crushing defeat at the Battle of Waterloo, he abdicated again, and was exiled to the island of Saint Helena, where he died at the age of 51.

Palaces exhibition offers an insight into the life of Napoleon
Ti Gong

The exhibition showcases 81 artifacts from an era characterized by opulence and lavishness.

His reign heralded a golden age of European art and architecture.

His personal touch transformed the three palaces into "Empire style" showcases, characterized by opulence and lavishness. It revitalized decorative arts in France and also had a profound impact on Europe and America.

Fires ravaged the three palaces between 1870-71. Fortunately, critical pieces had been relocated beforehand, and they have been well preserved to this day.

Utilizing 3D technology, the exhibition reconstructs scenes from the palaces, allowing visitors to experience their grandeur as well as the tumultuous era over two centuries ago.

Highlights of the exhibits include a cracked bust of Napoleon. Styled after ancient Roman emperors, he wears a laurel wreath symbolizing military victory, adorned with the empire's symbol – the bee.

Another highlight is a large oil painting which portrays Napoleon in full regalia – crowned with gold and holding a sceptre topped with an eagle.

The exhibition will last to October 7.

Palaces exhibition offers an insight into the life of Napoleon
Ti Gong

An oil painting depicts Napoleon wearing a gold crown and holding a sceptre topped with an eagle.

If you go:

Date: Through October 7, 2024

Venue: Meet You Museum in Shanghai 遇见博物馆·上海静安馆

Address: Bldg 3 Jing'an Innovation Galaxy, 210 Wenshui Rd 静安区汶水路210号静安新业坊3号楼

Admission: Tickets on sale on the "Meet You Museum in Shanghai" WeChat mini program.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     