Palaces exhibition offers an insight into the life of Napoleon
"Meet Napoleon: The Disappeared Palaces" has opened at the Meet You Museum Shanghai in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations.
The exhibition showcases 81 artifacts once housed in Tuileries Palace, Château de Saint-Cloud and Château de Meudon – three major palaces of the Napoleonic era – including furniture, tapestries, carpets, decorations, and paintings.
It offers a journey through the rise and fall of the French Empire and an intimate glimpse into Napoleon's life.
Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821) was a French military leader who conquered much of Europe in the early 19th century.
He seized political power in France in 1799 and crowned himself emperor in 1804. Following a series of military defeats, he was forced to abdicate in 1814.
He briefly returned to power in 1815. After a crushing defeat at the Battle of Waterloo, he abdicated again, and was exiled to the island of Saint Helena, where he died at the age of 51.
His reign heralded a golden age of European art and architecture.
His personal touch transformed the three palaces into "Empire style" showcases, characterized by opulence and lavishness. It revitalized decorative arts in France and also had a profound impact on Europe and America.
Fires ravaged the three palaces between 1870-71. Fortunately, critical pieces had been relocated beforehand, and they have been well preserved to this day.
Utilizing 3D technology, the exhibition reconstructs scenes from the palaces, allowing visitors to experience their grandeur as well as the tumultuous era over two centuries ago.
Highlights of the exhibits include a cracked bust of Napoleon. Styled after ancient Roman emperors, he wears a laurel wreath symbolizing military victory, adorned with the empire's symbol – the bee.
Another highlight is a large oil painting which portrays Napoleon in full regalia – crowned with gold and holding a sceptre topped with an eagle.
The exhibition will last to October 7.
If you go:
Date: Through October 7, 2024
Venue: Meet You Museum in Shanghai 遇见博物馆·上海静安馆
Address: Bldg 3 Jing'an Innovation Galaxy, 210 Wenshui Rd 静安区汶水路210号静安新业坊3号楼
Admission: Tickets on sale on the "Meet You Museum in Shanghai" WeChat mini program.