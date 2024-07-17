Bund Art Festival promises new urban art experience

The 2024 Bund Art Festival, an initiative of the city's "Shanghai Summer" campaign, will open on July 27 at the Yuyuan Garden Malls and the Bund Finance Center.

The fourth edition of the festival will run until August 25 and will feature a variety of artistic events probing the intersection of art and daily life.

William Wegman, a well-known photographer, will present his dog-themed photographic show "Favorite Models" at the Fosun Foundation. These pieces exhibit a particular kind of dramaturgy and surrealism by substituting canines for humans in a variety of living situations.

A "Best Friends" public art exhibition will also be held to provide a fresh entertainment experience in the city.

