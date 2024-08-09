Celebrate all things literary as Shanghai Book Fair turns 20

Shanghai Book Fair, a prominent annual literary event for new book launch and cultural exchange, is celebrating 20th anniversary this year.

Held from August 14 to 20, this year's fair will feature a variety of high-quality publications as well as various programs to connect authors with readers, including new book launches, lectures, book signings, and more.



Meanwhile, the 14th Shanghai International Literary Week, to be held during the fair, will host over 30 guests from around the world, as well as more than 50 literary discussions and other activities. Big names like American poet Forrest Gander, Angolan writer José Eduardo Agualusa, and French author Christian Garcin are participating this year.



Each district will also host its own events, primarily at public libraries and bookshops.



The International Art Book Special Exhibition Area is also one of the highlights of this year's book fair. It will take up roughly 200 square meters of space and will comprise separate exhibition and activity zones.

There will be 1,060 carefully selected art and design titles from publishers such as Phaidon and Thames & Hudson. Thames & Hudson's "Chinese Dress in Detail," for instance, depicts approximately 100 pieces of Chinese apparel from London's V&A Museum, delving into the historical and cultural value of each piece.