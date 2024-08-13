Spanish authors to discuss approaches to writing

In celebration of Shanghai International Literary Week, the Miguel de Cervantes Library is hosting an interview featuring two prominent figures in Spanish contemporary literature: Andrés Barba and Irene Vallejo.

Barba and Vallejo will converse with writers and editors Zhao Song and Salvador Marinaro about their unique approaches to literature, the challenges of working across different genres, and the creative obstacles they encounter in the realms of fiction and essay writing.

Andrés Barba is widely recognized as one of the most influential authors in contemporary Spanish literature.

His novels, poetry, short stories, and children's books have earned high praise from international critics and the literary community. His prose is precise and introspective, capturing the complexities of the human condition.

His works "República Luminosa" and "Las Manos Pequeñas" have been translated into Chinese by Cai Xuedi, Tong Yaxing, and Liu Runqiu and are categorized as magical realism in the Spanish literary world.

These novels explore the boundary between realism and evil and are considered classics of contemporary Spanish literature. Both novels explore the delicate boundaries between innocence and evil, childhood and adulthood, and the intricate nature of humanity.