Spanish authors to discuss approaches to writing
In celebration of Shanghai International Literary Week, the Miguel de Cervantes Library is hosting an interview featuring two prominent figures in Spanish contemporary literature: Andrés Barba and Irene Vallejo.
Date and time: August 15, 7pm
Venue: Miguel de Cervantes Library
Address: 208 Anfu Rd
Barba and Vallejo will converse with writers and editors Zhao Song and Salvador Marinaro about their unique approaches to literature, the challenges of working across different genres, and the creative obstacles they encounter in the realms of fiction and essay writing.
Andrés Barba is widely recognized as one of the most influential authors in contemporary Spanish literature.
His novels, poetry, short stories, and children's books have earned high praise from international critics and the literary community. His prose is precise and introspective, capturing the complexities of the human condition.
His works "República Luminosa" and "Las Manos Pequeñas" have been translated into Chinese by Cai Xuedi, Tong Yaxing, and Liu Runqiu and are categorized as magical realism in the Spanish literary world.
These novels explore the boundary between realism and evil and are considered classics of contemporary Spanish literature. Both novels explore the delicate boundaries between innocence and evil, childhood and adulthood, and the intricate nature of humanity.
Irene Vallejo, meanwhile, has captivated a broad readership with her essays and chronicles, combining a clear, engaging writing style with her expertise in classical philosophy.
Her work seamlessly intertwines mythology and Greco-Roman thought with contemporary reflections, exploring timeless themes such as memory, identity, and the enduring significance of knowledge and culture.
The Chinese translation of her book "El Infinito en un Junco," translated by Li Jing, offers a scholarly yet accessible exploration of the history of books and libraries, transforming historical narrative into a fascinating journey through time and culture.
