﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Give your nose a workout at HK fragrance show

﻿ Liu Xiaolin
Liu Xiaolin
  12:49 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
Hong Kong Museum of Art teams up with Shanghai Museum to host an exhibition that delves into the fascinating history of Chinese fragrances.
﻿ Liu Xiaolin
Liu Xiaolin
  12:49 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
Give your nose a workout at HK fragrance show
Wang Yu

An animated video is screened at the exhibition "In Search of Chinese Art of Scent."

China has a rich history in fragrances. In ancient times, incense was burned in royal palaces and temples to honor the heaven and ancestors. Lovers and close friends exchanged sachets as a symbol of blessing, while the literati cherished fragrance as a means to enhance daily lives and spiritual pursuits.

Hong Kong Museum of Art collaborated with Shanghai Museum to host an exhibition that delves into the history of Chinese fragrances with a look at the various ingredients and a display of incense burners.

Give your nose a workout at HK fragrance show
Wang Yu

A Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220) boshanlu, or a hill-shaped censer with phoenix on top and a turtle-shaped stand

The exhibition "In Search of Chinese Art of Scent" is divided into four sections and features 160 sets of artifacts from the vast collections of both museums. It includes porcelain and ceramics, bronze, lacquer and jade wares, bamboo carvings, calligraphy works, paintings and furniture.

Highlights include a Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220) boshanlu, or a hill-shaped censer with phoenix on top and a turtle-shaped stand, a gilded Buddha statue from the Southern Liang Dynasty (AD 502-557), a red lacquer incense box shaped like an imperial palace from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), and an ink-wash painting of Yuan Dynasty artist Ni Zan (1306-1374) created by Qiu Ying (1498-1552).

Half of the artifacts from Shanghai Museum have never been before exhibited outside the Chinese mainland.

Give your nose a workout at HK fragrance show
Wang Yu

A red lacquer incense box shaped like an imperial palace

Give your nose a workout at HK fragrance show
Fu Xiaofan

Ceramic sachets

To enhance the visit experience, the Hong Kong museum offers aromatic installations that allow guests to enjoy the sensory pleasures of scents.

Tsim Sha Tsui, where the museum is located, was once called Heung Po Tau, a port used for shipping incense. The exhibition also features new-media installations by local artists, providing fresh perspectives on fragrance.

Give your nose a workout at HK fragrance show
Wang Yu

Visitors experience the aromatic installations featuring tailor-made scents that align with each section's theme.

If you go:

Date: Through October 16, Mondays-Wednesdays, Fridays, 10am-6pm; weekends and public holidays, 10am-9pm

Admission: HK$30 (US$3.85)

Venue: 2/F, The Special Gallery, Hong Kong Museum of Art

Address: 10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

香港九龙尖沙咀梳士巴利道10号

Give your nose a workout at HK fragrance show
Liu Xiaolin

A lacquer incense box displayed at the exhibition.

How to get there:

By MTR: Tsim Sha Tsui or East Tsim Sha Tsui station; the museum is just a few minutes' walk away.

By ferry: Get off at the Star Ferry Pier in Tsim Sha Tsui.

By bus: Several bus routes lead to Tsim Sha Tsui.

For more travel information, visit hk.art.museum.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Shanghai Museum
MTR
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     