Give your nose a workout at HK fragrance show

Hong Kong Museum of Art teams up with Shanghai Museum to host an exhibition that delves into the fascinating history of Chinese fragrances.

Wang Yu

China has a rich history in fragrances. In ancient times, incense was burned in royal palaces and temples to honor the heaven and ancestors. Lovers and close friends exchanged sachets as a symbol of blessing, while the literati cherished fragrance as a means to enhance daily lives and spiritual pursuits.

Hong Kong Museum of Art collaborated with Shanghai Museum to host an exhibition that delves into the history of Chinese fragrances with a look at the various ingredients and a display of incense burners.

Wang Yu

The exhibition "In Search of Chinese Art of Scent" is divided into four sections and features 160 sets of artifacts from the vast collections of both museums. It includes porcelain and ceramics, bronze, lacquer and jade wares, bamboo carvings, calligraphy works, paintings and furniture. Highlights include a Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220) boshanlu, or a hill-shaped censer with phoenix on top and a turtle-shaped stand, a gilded Buddha statue from the Southern Liang Dynasty (AD 502-557), a red lacquer incense box shaped like an imperial palace from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), and an ink-wash painting of Yuan Dynasty artist Ni Zan (1306-1374) created by Qiu Ying (1498-1552). Half of the artifacts from Shanghai Museum have never been before exhibited outside the Chinese mainland.

Wang Yu

Fu Xiaofan

To enhance the visit experience, the Hong Kong museum offers aromatic installations that allow guests to enjoy the sensory pleasures of scents. Tsim Sha Tsui, where the museum is located, was once called Heung Po Tau, a port used for shipping incense. The exhibition also features new-media installations by local artists, providing fresh perspectives on fragrance.

Wang Yu

If you go: Date: Through October 16, Mondays-Wednesdays, Fridays, 10am-6pm; weekends and public holidays, 10am-9pm Admission: HK$30 (US$3.85) Venue: 2/F, The Special Gallery, Hong Kong Museum of Art Address: 10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong 香港九龙尖沙咀梳士巴利道10号

Liu Xiaolin