Free lectures explore the exchange of Chinese and Western cultures

The lectures at JIC Books provide insight into the integration of East and West in Shanghai as they delve into subjects like music, drama and architecture.

JIC Books on the North Bund is inviting people to free lectures covering cultural themes like music, drama and architecture, and together explore the integration and exchange of Chinese and Western cultures in Shanghai. Shanghai is often described as the confluence of the East and West in China, a quality that can be explored in the city's history and folk culture. This series of lectures invites professionals including professors, writers, and playwrights to lead the audience to explore and discover the traces of the integration of different cultures in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

The opening lecture was presented last weekend by Wang Yong, dean of Shanghai University Conservatory of Music. Under the title "The Origin of Chinese Pop Music and Shanghai Style Old Songs," Wang's lecture reviewed the beginning of the history of Chinese pop music by singers such as Zhou Xuan, Yao Li, Bai Guang and Bai Hong. Shanghai's openness allowed Eastern and Western music to co-exist and shine, which ultimately created new vitality for the city.

Wang also brought with him the original soundtrack that was sampled and restored from the copper template of the original album, and invited audiences to listen to the sound of Shanghai music from the past.

Ti Gong

Five more lectures will be organized this year. Writer Mao Jian will compare the use of emotion on screen between the East and West in a lecture on August 31. Playwright Yu Rongjun will introduce the confrontation and fusion of Eastern and Western drama in Shanghai, while Professor Liu Zhaohui will share examine porcelain exports in the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties in later lectures. Those interested can follow the bookstore's official WeChat account "shujuke" for more information about the lectures and register for free admission.

Ti Gong