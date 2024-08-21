Shen Wei brings avant-garde classics to Shanghai

Choreographer and visual artist, no stranger to city's art followers, will next month present "Folding" and "Near the Terrace," featuring dancers from France, China, and the US.

Renowned choreographer and visual artist Shen Wei is bringing two of his classic works – "Folding" and "Near the Terrace" – to Shanghai Poly Grand Theater next month. Shen is no stranger to Shanghai's art followers who will still remember his multimedia production "Integrate," which was commissioned by the Shanghai International Arts Festival and fully expressed the artist's affection for avant-garde and crossover creations.

Ti Gong

Shen's another well-known creation was the stroll painting choreography for the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. The concept of "Folding" comes from Chinese philosopher Laozi's "Tao Te Ching," which states: "The great sound is almost silent, the great image is almost formless." Mysterious Tibetan Buddhist chanting complements ethereal music by British composer John Tavener. The stage is simple and blank, with the image of fish drawn in minimalist ink on the backdrop.

Ti Gong

The dancers, wearing long red skirts, look like women in ancient Chinese paintings, as well as the rocks in southern China gardens. Their slow steps create a poetic beauty and solemnity that transcend time and space. In sister piece "Near the Terrace," dancers walk around a huge staircase like sacred figures, and eventually disappear at the end of the terrace. The visual design of the work is inspired by paintings of Belgian surrealist painter Paul Delvaux. Compared to "Folding," "Near the Terrace" presents a dreamy and mysterious visual experience, featuring more of a Western visual art context. The performance will be presented by dancers from France, China, and the US.

Ti Gong