﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Shen Wei brings avant-garde classics to Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:52 UTC+8, 2024-08-21       0
Choreographer and visual artist, no stranger to city's art followers, will next month present "Folding" and "Near the Terrace," featuring dancers from France, China, and the US.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:52 UTC+8, 2024-08-21       0

Renowned choreographer and visual artist Shen Wei is bringing two of his classic works – "Folding" and "Near the Terrace" – to Shanghai Poly Grand Theater next month.

Shen is no stranger to Shanghai's art followers who will still remember his multimedia production "Integrate," which was commissioned by the Shanghai International Arts Festival and fully expressed the artist's affection for avant-garde and crossover creations.

Shen Wei brings avant-garde classics to Shanghai
Ti Gong

Shen Wei is known for his avant-garde and crossover creations.

Shen's another well-known creation was the stroll painting choreography for the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

The concept of "Folding" comes from Chinese philosopher Laozi's "Tao Te Ching," which states: "The great sound is almost silent, the great image is almost formless."

Mysterious Tibetan Buddhist chanting complements ethereal music by British composer John Tavener. The stage is simple and blank, with the image of fish drawn in minimalist ink on the backdrop.

Shen Wei brings avant-garde classics to Shanghai
Ti Gong

Dancers wear long red skirts in "Folding."

The dancers, wearing long red skirts, look like women in ancient Chinese paintings, as well as the rocks in southern China gardens. Their slow steps create a poetic beauty and solemnity that transcend time and space.

In sister piece "Near the Terrace," dancers walk around a huge staircase like sacred figures, and eventually disappear at the end of the terrace.

The visual design of the work is inspired by paintings of Belgian surrealist painter Paul Delvaux. Compared to "Folding," "Near the Terrace" presents a dreamy and mysterious visual experience, featuring more of a Western visual art context.

The performance will be presented by dancers from France, China, and the US.

Shen Wei brings avant-garde classics to Shanghai
Ti Gong

Dancers perform in "Near the Terrace."

Performance info:

Dates: September 7, 7:30pm; September 8, 2:30pm

Tickets: 80-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Poly Grand Theater 上海保利大剧院

Address: 159 Baiyin Road, Jiading District 嘉定区白银路159号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai International Arts Festival
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     