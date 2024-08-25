Five-hour 'War and Peace' showcases Russian aesthetics

The curtain has fallen on Shanghai Oriental Art Center's 2023-24 performance season with Vakhtangov Theater's "War and Peace."

The curtain has fallen on Shanghai Oriental Art Center's 2023-24 performance season with Vakhtangov Theater's "War and Peace," a five-hour epic play full of tears, laughter and fateful stories, which proved to be a feast for the eyes and thoughts. Adapted from Russian literature giant Leo Tolstoy's classic of the same name, the play was late Lithuanian director Rimas Tuminas' last work for the Moscow-based theater and a tribute to the theater's 100th birthday. Tuminas passed away in March this year, but his talent and profound understanding of Tolstoy's works will be preserved and passed on with these stage creations.

Wang Li

Using the Napoleonic War as the background, "War and Peace" tells of the rise, fall, joys and sorrows of several noble families. People tear open the cracks for light and show their passion and desire to live on in a miserable world shadowed by war. Tuminas' emotional expression of the young heroines is impressive, whether it is the lovely Natasha who jumps up and down to sort out her emotional thoughts in "War and Peace," or Tatyana who finds herself falling in love and whirling in the bed in "Eugene Onegin," they all show a strong vitality and a sincere pursuit of beautiful emotions. In these stage works based on Russian literature, the theme of the world and history is grand and solemn, but love remains the most important core and value.

"War and Peace" has numerous adaptations around the world, including those in the form of films and TV series. "The screen adaptations always feature a lot of characters," said actor Pavel Popov who plays the role of Pierre. "But when it's turned into a stage play, the choice and use of characters in each scene can well showcase the director's thoughts and understanding of the roles." Popov admitted that it's impossible to completely restore Tuminas' processing of the play after the director's death, but the crew have been trying, with the help of Tuminas' rehearsal assistants, to maintain the director's style and characteristics in future performances.

The four performances at the Oriental Art Center were packed, attracting many young theatre goers. Some are Tuminas' and the Vakhtangov Theater's fans, while some are Russian language and literature learners and followers. "I'm a fan of Tuminas and Tolstoy, and I like the novel very much," Russian literature student Liu Jiayu told Shanghai Daily. Liu took a train from Nanjing to Shanghai for the performance. She has also watched Tuminas' "Eugene Onegin" in Shanghai in 2019. Liu noticed that the number of Russian works and elements have been on a rise on domestic stage.

"It feels like a revival of Russian literature," she said. "I also noticed that works by contemporary Russian writers are being translated and introduced more often these years. Maybe it's because Chinese and Russian literature share a kind of affinity, making it easier for Chinese people to appreciate Russian literature." The charm of Russian aesthetics has been fully demonstrated at the Oriental Art Center in the past week. On August 18, Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory Piano Department instructors Andrey Pisarev and Pavel Neressian presented a three-hour concert at the Art Center to open a series of music-themed activities in Shanghai.

The concert was followed by a four-day piano master's camp during which Pisarev and Nersessian deconstructed classic piano works, interpreted the Russian piano school's integration of European music traditions and Russian national culture, and assisted students in improving their understanding of classic works and artistic quality. In September, Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory alumni will perform as part of the Shanghai Oriental Art Center's Citizen's Concert Series.

