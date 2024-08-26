Feature / Art & Culture

More art lovers found at Shanghai Grand Theater, survey shows

  17:10 UTC+8, 2024-08-26
The Shanghai Grand Theater has released its latest audience survey, showing that most audience members are aged 18 to 45, with females accounting for 70 percent of respondents.
Improving artistic literacy and pursuing a variety of leisure activities are the main reasons that people attend theaters, according to a recent audience survey released by the Shanghai Grand Theater.

According to the report based on more than 3,000 samples, most audience members are aged 18 to 45. Women count for the majority, at nearly 70 percent.

The proportion of the audience who attends the theater for performances alone increased from 4.5 percent in 2017 to 29.6 percent in 2024.

Ti Gong

Women account for 70 percent of the Shanghai Grand Theater's audiences.

This group tends to cater mostly to their own spiritual needs and status, which is in line with the current social trend of pursuing individuality and diversity. Although attending performances alone, they have a strong desire to share the experience.

According to the theater, more than 88 percent of those surveyed post their feelings and comments about a performance on social media and within their personal circle of friends. Public discussions on social platforms can also help theater lovers find new friends with similar tastes.

"When you have different preferences to your friends or when your times don't match, going to the theater alone is actually a good choice," said theatergoer Lin Jie. "Being alone helps me to concentrate and maybe connect with the performance better."

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Grand Theater holds an open day on Sunday.

Like most audiences, the fame and quality of the performance and performers are important factors when Lin makes her choices.

"There are more mid- and small-scale shows these years, as well as immersive and crossover performances. I don't mind trying them from time to time," she said.

Having opened in 1998, the Shanghai Grand Theater celebrates its 26th birthday on Tuesday. As the country's first international comprehensive grand theater, its program list has included classic symphonies, opera, ballet, and other high-end arts since its establishment.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Grand Theater Art Gallery is made accessible on the open day.

With the growth of the market, the diversity of programs has developed, attracting new audiences including musical fans. The Grand Theater also organizes art education activities and lectures regularly to strengthen its bond with audience members.

The number of people who watched performances at the theater more than three times a year increased from 68.4 percent in 2017 to 81.9 percent this year. Those watching more than 10 performances a year reached 15.3 percent.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Grand Theater's art education activities attract young enthusiasts.

Over 56 percent of those surveyed spend between 1,000 yuan (US$140) and 5,000 yuan on performances each year. Those spending more than 5,000 yuan a year account for 17.6 percent, the report showed.

In 2023, the Grand Theater also has attracted non-local audiences from 31 cities and provinces around the country. Some blockbuster performances have also become popular cultural events.

Among audiences for the Berliner Philharmoniker's residency performance series at the Grand Theater in June, over 10 percent were from overseas and 47 percent were from out of Shanghai.

Ti Gong

The Berliner Philharmoniker's residency performance series also attracts music enthusiasts from outside of Shanghai.

Shanghai Grand Theater
