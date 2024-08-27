﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Shanghai International Arts Festival announces stellar program

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:22 UTC+8, 2024-08-27       0
The 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, to be held from October 18 to November 17, has announced its program, including the opening and closing ceremony performers.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:22 UTC+8, 2024-08-27       0

The 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival will bring to audiences 57 stage productions and over 168 performances, including concerts, opera, dance, and drama. Over 90 percent of the productions will be making their Shanghai debuts.

Scheduled from October 18 to November 17, this year's Arts Festival will gather renowned artists and troupes from 36 countries and regions. About 60 percent of the festival's programs will be from overseas.

Shanghai International Arts Festival announces stellar program
Ti Gong

Shanghai Dance Theater's "Azure After the Rain" will open this year's festival.

Shanghai Dance Theater's "Azure After the Rain," a dance drama adapted from the life story of Song Dynasty poetess Li Qingzhao (1084-1155), will raise the curtain for the festival on October 18 at Shanghai Culture Square.

The closing ceremony performance will be a concert presented by the Münchner Philharmoniker under the baton of Russian conductor Tugan Sokhiev at Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall on November 17. Chinese pianist Zhang Haochen will join the performance.

World-renowned conductor Valery Gergiev will make a return to Shanghai with the Marinsky Orchestra for a concert on October 20 at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center. Also making a return to the same venue is Andris Nelsons and the Vienna Philharmonic, who will perform on October 30 and 31.

Shanghai International Arts Festival announces stellar program
Ti Gong

The Münchner Philharmoniker will perform at the closing ceremony concert.

The Marinsky Ballet are presenting a gala night and "La Bayadère" at the New Bund 31 from October 23 to 26.

Before that, the Bolshoi Ballet will present "Spartacus" and a gala night from October 17 to 21 at the Shanghai Grand Theater.

Dance drama "The Reunion of Oasis," featuring talented Chinese dancer Hu Shenyuan, is another major recommendation. Commissioned by the festival, the dance will give full play to the charm of Dunhuang frescoes on October 19 and 20 at Shanghai International Dance Center Theater.

Shanghai International Arts Festival announces stellar program
Ti Gong

The Marinsky Ballet will perform "La Bayadère."

In drama, the Beijing People's Art Theater is bringing five works, including its signature "Tea House," to Shanghai. The Shanghai-dialect plays "Everlasting Regret" and "Blossoms" will also return during the festival.

"I always love coming to Shanghai," said Beijing-based veteran actor Pu Cunxin. "The one-month festival will be extremely fulfilling for art followers in Shanghai and China."

Pu commended Shanghai's cultivation of the artistic market and audiences.

Shanghai International Arts Festival announces stellar program
Ti Gong

The Bolshoi Ballet's "Spartacus" is another recommendation.

"Shanghai residents consider it a lifestyle choice to go to theaters, galleries, and attend exhibitions," Pu said. "Compared to other Chinese cities, Shanghai's maturity in the artistic market can be proved by its audiences' quality and their art consumption."

"With the visa-free policies introduced for foreign guests, I hope more audiences from overseas will come to Shanghai to enjoy both Chinese and International art works," he added.

According to the organizers, about 200,000 tickets are available for this year's festival. In addition to the stage performances, 20 artistic exhibitions will be open to the public during the festival.

Shanghai International Arts Festival announces stellar program
Shanghai International Arts Festival announces stellar program
Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai International Dance Center
Shanghai International Arts Festival
Oriental Art Center
Shanghai Grand Theater
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     