Shanghai International Arts Festival announces stellar program

The 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, to be held from October 18 to November 17, has announced its program, including the opening and closing ceremony performers.

The 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival will bring to audiences 57 stage productions and over 168 performances, including concerts, opera, dance, and drama. Over 90 percent of the productions will be making their Shanghai debuts. Scheduled from October 18 to November 17, this year's Arts Festival will gather renowned artists and troupes from 36 countries and regions. About 60 percent of the festival's programs will be from overseas.

Shanghai Dance Theater's "Azure After the Rain," a dance drama adapted from the life story of Song Dynasty poetess Li Qingzhao (1084-1155), will raise the curtain for the festival on October 18 at Shanghai Culture Square. The closing ceremony performance will be a concert presented by the Münchner Philharmoniker under the baton of Russian conductor Tugan Sokhiev at Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall on November 17. Chinese pianist Zhang Haochen will join the performance. World-renowned conductor Valery Gergiev will make a return to Shanghai with the Marinsky Orchestra for a concert on October 20 at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center. Also making a return to the same venue is Andris Nelsons and the Vienna Philharmonic, who will perform on October 30 and 31.

The Marinsky Ballet are presenting a gala night and "La Bayadère" at the New Bund 31 from October 23 to 26. Before that, the Bolshoi Ballet will present "Spartacus" and a gala night from October 17 to 21 at the Shanghai Grand Theater. Dance drama "The Reunion of Oasis," featuring talented Chinese dancer Hu Shenyuan, is another major recommendation. Commissioned by the festival, the dance will give full play to the charm of Dunhuang frescoes on October 19 and 20 at Shanghai International Dance Center Theater.

In drama, the Beijing People's Art Theater is bringing five works, including its signature "Tea House," to Shanghai. The Shanghai-dialect plays "Everlasting Regret" and "Blossoms" will also return during the festival. "I always love coming to Shanghai," said Beijing-based veteran actor Pu Cunxin. "The one-month festival will be extremely fulfilling for art followers in Shanghai and China." Pu commended Shanghai's cultivation of the artistic market and audiences.

