Shanghai Contemporary Theater Festival gathers 9 cutting-edge works
The 15th Shanghai Contemporary Theater Festival, kicking off next week, will present nine international contemporary works by troupes from seven countries including Italy, Thailand, Greece, Portugal, Australia, Croatia and China.
Making a return after four years, the festival continues to provide stage for innovative and exploratory creations, introducing world's cutting-edge theater trend to local audiences.
"The Angel of History" by Italian troupe Sotterraneo will serve as the opening performance. The play describes an angel facing the past instead of the future. His effort of fixing the old world is stopped by a storm called "progress."
"This Song Father Used to Sing" by Thai director Wichaya Artamat and the For What Theater connects individual's history to the political context of a metropolis. Greek work "Titans" reflects the contemplation of eternal time and existence.
Portuguese troupe Mala Voadora's "Wilde" draws inspiration from Oscar Wilde and his play "Lady Windermere's Fan." All characters are given the appearance of "idealized women" to blur the distinctions between good and evil, men and women, old and young, presenting a performance that is as talented, humorous and brilliant as Wilde himself.
Two Chinese stage creations "A Rose for Emily" and "Interface Phantom‰" are also taking part in the festival.
Inspired by Nobel prize winner Willliam Faulkner's novel of the same name, "A Rose for Emily" depicts a deformed society from a women's perspective in a magical realist way. The performance combines acrobatic movements with modern dance, creating a sense of horror and absurdity.
Performance info
• The Angel of History
Dates: September 6-7, 7:30pm
• This Song Father Used to Sing
Dates: September 10-11, 7:30pm
• Titans
Dates: September 14, 7:30pm; September 15, 2pm
• Wilde
Dates: September 20, 7:30pm; September 21, 2pm/7:30pm
• Of the Nightingale I Envy the Fate
Dates: September 28, 2pm/7:30pm; September 29, 7:30pm
• The Bald Soprano
Dates: Dates: September 28, 2pm/7:30pm; September 29, 7:30pm
Tickets: 180-380 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center 上海话剧艺术中心
Address: 288 Anfu Rd 安福路288号
• The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Comes
Dates: September 20, 7:30pm; September 21, 2pm/7:30pm
Tickets: 80-380 yuan
Venue: Jasmine Theatre 茉莉花剧场
Address: 247 Beihai Rd 北海路247号
• A Rose for Emily
Dates: October 12, 7:30pm; October 13, 2pm
Tickets: 180-380 yuan
Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心
Address: 1650 Hongqiao Road 虹桥路1650号
• Interface Phantom‰
Dates: September 26-29, 3pm/8pm
Tickets: 120 yuan
Venue: Tank 1, Tank Shanghai Art Park 上海西岸油罐艺术公园1号罐
Address: 2398 Longteng Avenue, 龙腾大道2398号