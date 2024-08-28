Shanghai Contemporary Theater Festival gathers 9 cutting-edge works

The 15th Shanghai Contemporary Theater Festival, kicking off next week, will present nine international contemporary works by troupes from seven countries including Italy, Thailand, Greece, Portugal, Australia, Croatia and China.

Making a return after four years, the festival continues to provide stage for innovative and exploratory creations, introducing world's cutting-edge theater trend to local audiences.

"The Angel of History" by Italian troupe Sotterraneo will serve as the opening performance. The play describes an angel facing the past instead of the future. His effort of fixing the old world is stopped by a storm called "progress."