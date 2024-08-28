﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Shanghai Contemporary Theater Festival gathers 9 cutting-edge works

Ma Yue
  18:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-28       0
The 15th Shanghai Contemporary Theater Festival will present nine innovative works by troupes from seven countries.
  18:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-28

The 15th Shanghai Contemporary Theater Festival, kicking off next week, will present nine international contemporary works by troupes from seven countries including Italy, Thailand, Greece, Portugal, Australia, Croatia and China.

Making a return after four years, the festival continues to provide stage for innovative and exploratory creations, introducing world's cutting-edge theater trend to local audiences.

"The Angel of History" by Italian troupe Sotterraneo will serve as the opening performance. The play describes an angel facing the past instead of the future. His effort of fixing the old world is stopped by a storm called "progress."

Shanghai Contemporary Theater Festival gathers 9 cutting-edge works
Ti Gong

The Angel of History

"This Song Father Used to Sing" by Thai director Wichaya Artamat and the For What Theater connects individual's history to the political context of a metropolis. Greek work "Titans" reflects the contemplation of eternal time and existence.

Portuguese troupe Mala Voadora's "Wilde" draws inspiration from Oscar Wilde and his play "Lady Windermere's Fan." All characters are given the appearance of "idealized women" to blur the distinctions between good and evil, men and women, old and young, presenting a performance that is as talented, humorous and brilliant as Wilde himself.

Shanghai Contemporary Theater Festival gathers 9 cutting-edge works
Ti Gong

Wilde

Two Chinese stage creations "A Rose for Emily" and "Interface Phantom‰" are also taking part in the festival.

Inspired by Nobel prize winner Willliam Faulkner's novel of the same name, "A Rose for Emily" depicts a deformed society from a women's perspective in a magical realist way. The performance combines acrobatic movements with modern dance, creating a sense of horror and absurdity.

Shanghai Contemporary Theater Festival gathers 9 cutting-edge works
Ti Gong

A Rose for Emily

Performance info

• The Angel of History

Dates: September 6-7, 7:30pm

• This Song Father Used to Sing

Dates: September 10-11, 7:30pm

• Titans

Dates: September 14, 7:30pm; September 15, 2pm

• Wilde

Dates: September 20, 7:30pm; September 21, 2pm/7:30pm

• Of the Nightingale I Envy the Fate

Dates: September 28, 2pm/7:30pm; September 29, 7:30pm

• The Bald Soprano

Dates: Dates: September 28, 2pm/7:30pm; September 29, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-380 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center 上海话剧艺术中心

Address: 288 Anfu Rd 安福路288号

• The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Comes

Dates: September 20, 7:30pm; September 21, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 80-380 yuan

Venue: Jasmine Theatre 茉莉花剧场

Address: 247 Beihai Rd 北海路247号

• A Rose for Emily

Dates: October 12, 7:30pm; October 13, 2pm

Tickets: 180-380 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Road 虹桥路1650号

• Interface Phantom‰

Dates: September 26-29, 3pm/8pm

Tickets: 120 yuan

Venue: Tank 1, Tank Shanghai Art Park 上海西岸油罐艺术公园1号罐

Address: 2398 Longteng Avenue, 龙腾大道2398号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
