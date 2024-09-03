﻿
Theater YOUNG's new season features two drama showcases

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:59 UTC+8, 2024-09-03
Autumn-winter performance season features the International Drama Season and the GOAT Youth Drama Showcase presenting 34 works in nearly 100 performances through January next year.
Theater YOUNG has announced its autumn-winter performance season, presenting 34 works in nearly 100 performances through January, 2025.

The new season consists of two major parts – the "Autumn Is" International Drama Season and the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) Youth Drama Showcase.

The International Drama Season features eight productions by troupes from six countries. Akram Khan Company's "Jungle Book reimagined" will be the opening performance on October 12.

Based on Nobel Prize-winning writer Rudyard Kipling's story, Mowgli's journey is seen through the eyes of a refugee caught in a world devastated by climate change.

German theater troupe Schaubühne returns to Shanghai after six years, bringing "Hamlet" (November 1-3) and "Every Woman" (November 8-10) which is jointly created by Swiss theater director Milo Rau and Swiss actress Ursina Lardi.

Theater YOUNG's new season features two drama showcases
Ti Gong

"Jungle Book reimagined."

Brazil's Armazém Theater Company also returns to the theater with "Brás Cubas" on October 25-27.

Theater YOUNG's GOAT Youth Drama Showcase mainly focuses on cutting-edge and innovative stage works by young creators.

This year's showcase, starting on September 6, will present four works at the theater's 168-seat Green Box. Script reading activities and drama-themed forums will also be organized in the following month.

Theater YOUNG's new season features two drama showcases
Ti Gong

"Brás Cubas"

Dramas and plays are the strong suit of the theater which opened in 2022. In the past two years, about 70 percent of its programs are drama, with the rest covering music, opera, dance and other genres.

As its name indicates, the theater has been attracting a relatively young audience, with about 64 percent of them born after 1990.

"Young is not limited to age, but the pattern of thinking and acting," said Wang Jie, general manager of Theater YOUNG.

Theater YOUNG's new season features two drama showcases
Ti Gong

Theater YOUNG celebrates its second anniversary.

Apart from continuing to introduce high-quality and innovative performances, Wang said the theater had reached a three-year cooperation with Fudan University's school of philosophy to set up an open lecture series combining drama, philosophy and education.

Follow Theater YOUNG's official Wechat account "THEATREYOUNG" for tickets and more information about the performances.

If you go:

Venue: Theater YOUNG

Address: 1155 Kongjiang Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区控江路1155号

