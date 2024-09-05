Latest solo exhibition by rising artist Han Jingjing opens in Shanghai

The latest solo exhibition by rising artist Han Jingjing has opened in Shanghai, offering a glimpse into the lives of contemporary youth.

The exhibition, titled "JING.jpg," explores themes of "self-reconstruction" and "style exploration."

Divided into five distinct sections – "Jing'S Sitting Room," "Destiny Theater," "I Flow," "Blooming on the Ruins," and "Pursuing Joy" – the exhibition offers a unique lens into Han's multifaceted identity as a musician, model, and artist.

Through a diverse array of video and installation works, the exhibition delves into her reflections on life, characterized by a sense of freedom, unwavering resilience, and a dynamic, optimistic spirit.

The exhibition will be on show at The Parrot art space until September 30.

The Parrot, based in Shanghai and Hong Kong, enlivens urban spaces through art, culture, and technology. This year, it established a fund to support and protect art and design traditions.