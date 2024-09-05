Feature / Art & Culture

Latest solo exhibition by rising artist Han Jingjing opens in Shanghai

Li Qian
  20:25 UTC+8, 2024-09-05       0
The show at The Parrot art space, titled "JING.jpg," explores themes of "self-reconstruction" and "style exploration," offering a glimpse into the lives of contemporary youth.
Ti Gong

Han Jingjing poses with her art installation.

The latest solo exhibition by rising artist Han Jingjing has opened in Shanghai, offering a glimpse into the lives of contemporary youth.

The exhibition, titled "JING.jpg," explores themes of "self-reconstruction" and "style exploration."

Divided into five distinct sections – "Jing'S Sitting Room," "Destiny Theater," "I Flow," "Blooming on the Ruins," and "Pursuing Joy" – the exhibition offers a unique lens into Han's multifaceted identity as a musician, model, and artist.

Through a diverse array of video and installation works, the exhibition delves into her reflections on life, characterized by a sense of freedom, unwavering resilience, and a dynamic, optimistic spirit.

The exhibition will be on show at The Parrot art space until September 30.

The Parrot, based in Shanghai and Hong Kong, enlivens urban spaces through art, culture, and technology. This year, it established a fund to support and protect art and design traditions.

Ti Gong

A giant photo installation is part of the exhibition..

If you go:

Date: Through September 30

Venue: The Parrot 鹦鹉艺术设计空间

Address: 2/F, 133 Sichuan Rd M. 四川中路133号2楼

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
