Donation by artist Chen Jialing enhances Sino-French cultural dialogue

A ceremony was held at the Peninsula Art Museum in Shanghai on Monday (September 3), at which renowned Chinese artist Chen Jialing donated his artwork "Morning Rhythms of the Li River" to the Musée Cernushi (Cernuschi Museum) in Paris.

The artwork is one of those displayed in the "Riverside Splendor: Chen Jialing Art Exhibition," currently showing at the Peninsula after opening to acclaim in Paris earlier this year.

The year marks the 60 years of diplomatic relations between China and France, coinciding with the Sino-French Cultural and Tourism Year. Chen's donation of the artwork to the Paris museum symbolized the deep cultural and artistic ties between the two nations.

"Morning Rhythms of the Li River" captured significant attention during its exhibition in France. After friendly discussions between both sides, it was agreed that the painting would be permanently housed at the Musée Cernushi after its exhibition in China.

"Art is about constant innovation," Chen said. "Traditional techniques use lines to depict scenes, but I've combined lines with surfaces to create a fresh and striking visual experience."

Eric Lefebvre, director of the Musée Cernushi, said: "When standing in front of this painting, I feel the artist's profound connection to nature. It possesses a remarkable sense of space. Of course, after careful planning, this artwork will be featured in other exhibitions for the audience to appreciate in the future."