﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Donation by artist Chen Jialing enhances Sino-French cultural dialogue

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  19:13 UTC+8, 2024-09-05       0
The renowned Chinese artist donated his artwork "Morning Rhythms of the Li River" to the Musée Cernushi in Paris, marking the cultural and artistic ties between the two nations.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  19:13 UTC+8, 2024-09-05       0
SSI ļʱ
Donation by artist Chen Jialing enhances Sino-French cultural dialogue

Riverside Splendor Chen Jialing Art Exhibition

A ceremony was held at the Peninsula Art Museum in Shanghai on Monday (September 3), at which renowned Chinese artist Chen Jialing donated his artwork "Morning Rhythms of the Li River" to the Musée Cernushi (Cernuschi Museum) in Paris.

The artwork is one of those displayed in the "Riverside Splendor: Chen Jialing Art Exhibition," currently showing at the Peninsula after opening to acclaim in Paris earlier this year.

The year marks the 60 years of diplomatic relations between China and France, coinciding with the Sino-French Cultural and Tourism Year. Chen's donation of the artwork to the Paris museum symbolized the deep cultural and artistic ties between the two nations.

"Morning Rhythms of the Li River" captured significant attention during its exhibition in France. After friendly discussions between both sides, it was agreed that the painting would be permanently housed at the Musée Cernushi after its exhibition in China.

"Art is about constant innovation," Chen said. "Traditional techniques use lines to depict scenes, but I've combined lines with surfaces to create a fresh and striking visual experience."

Eric Lefebvre, director of the Musée Cernushi, said: "When standing in front of this painting, I feel the artist's profound connection to nature. It possesses a remarkable sense of space. Of course, after careful planning, this artwork will be featured in other exhibitions for the audience to appreciate in the future."

Donation by artist Chen Jialing enhances Sino-French cultural dialogue

Shanghai-style artist Chen Jialing shakes hands with Eric Lefebvre, director of the Musée Cernushi, in front of the donated artwork "Morning Rhythms of the Li River."

China and France have enjoyed warm and friendly relations for many years, with continuous exchanges in culture, art, science, and education.

Earlier, Shanghai launched a series of global cultural exchange projects called "Our Water: Flowing from Shanghai – Intercultural Dialogues among World Cities," with the first season taking place in Paris. The "Riverside Splendor Chen Jialing Art Exhibition" was a key project in this series and opened to great success in Paris, marking another milestone in Sino-French cultural exchange.

The theme of the exhibition "Riverside Splendor" not only reflects Chen's lifelong dedication to ink painting but also highlights the cultural landscapes of Paris and Shanghai, two cities with rich histories tied to their rivers.

Donation by artist Chen Jialing enhances Sino-French cultural dialogue

The exhibition features more than 40 works, including ink paintings, Kesi ceramics (also known as "cut silk," this is the essence of traditional Chinese silk art and is highly valued for its decorative and aesthetic qualities) and calligraphy. Through the unique language of Chinese painting, Chen interprets his understanding and pursuit of life.

"The exhibition was very well received in Paris this spring, attracting over 7,000 visitors in just 17 days," said curator and art critic He Jing. "After returning to Shanghai, the artist added some large ceramic pieces to enrich the exhibition, but the overall layout remains largely the same as it was in Paris."

Donation by artist Chen Jialing enhances Sino-French cultural dialogue

Chen, who trained under masters including Pan Tianshou and Lu Yanshao, is known for his deep technical skill and his spiritual connection to the traditional Chinese ink painting philosophy of the unity of man and nature. His work is celebrated for its fluidity and poetic qualities, skillfully blending traditional and modern, Eastern and Western artistic elements, carving out a unique path for modern ink painting.

Donation by artist Chen Jialing enhances Sino-French cultural dialogue

His artistic philosophy, known as the "Three Transformations" – "Water Transformation, Fire Transformation, Silk Transformation" – showcases his innovative approach to art. These transformations represent an understanding and expression of life, nature, culture, and history.

Since the late 1990s, Chen has explored the beauty of kiln transformations and established the first art kiln, "Shen Kiln," in Shanghai. His painted ceramic works are monumental in size.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations, he created the giant porcelain ceramic works "Iris" and "Pomegranate," inspired by the iconic French flower, the iris, and the pomegranate, a symbol of good fortune in Chinese culture.

The exhibition runs until September 10, and art lovers are encouraged to visit and experience the work of this master of Shanghai-style art.

If you go

Date: September 3 to 10; 10 am-5 pm (Closed on Mondays)

Venue: The Peninsula Art Museum, Shanghai

Address: 600 Chengjian Rd 澄建路600号

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     