Donation by artist Chen Jialing enhances Sino-French cultural dialogue
A ceremony was held at the Peninsula Art Museum in Shanghai on Monday (September 3), at which renowned Chinese artist Chen Jialing donated his artwork "Morning Rhythms of the Li River" to the Musée Cernushi (Cernuschi Museum) in Paris.
The artwork is one of those displayed in the "Riverside Splendor: Chen Jialing Art Exhibition," currently showing at the Peninsula after opening to acclaim in Paris earlier this year.
The year marks the 60 years of diplomatic relations between China and France, coinciding with the Sino-French Cultural and Tourism Year. Chen's donation of the artwork to the Paris museum symbolized the deep cultural and artistic ties between the two nations.
"Morning Rhythms of the Li River" captured significant attention during its exhibition in France. After friendly discussions between both sides, it was agreed that the painting would be permanently housed at the Musée Cernushi after its exhibition in China.
"Art is about constant innovation," Chen said. "Traditional techniques use lines to depict scenes, but I've combined lines with surfaces to create a fresh and striking visual experience."
Eric Lefebvre, director of the Musée Cernushi, said: "When standing in front of this painting, I feel the artist's profound connection to nature. It possesses a remarkable sense of space. Of course, after careful planning, this artwork will be featured in other exhibitions for the audience to appreciate in the future."
China and France have enjoyed warm and friendly relations for many years, with continuous exchanges in culture, art, science, and education.
Earlier, Shanghai launched a series of global cultural exchange projects called "Our Water: Flowing from Shanghai – Intercultural Dialogues among World Cities," with the first season taking place in Paris. The "Riverside Splendor Chen Jialing Art Exhibition" was a key project in this series and opened to great success in Paris, marking another milestone in Sino-French cultural exchange.
The theme of the exhibition "Riverside Splendor" not only reflects Chen's lifelong dedication to ink painting but also highlights the cultural landscapes of Paris and Shanghai, two cities with rich histories tied to their rivers.
The exhibition features more than 40 works, including ink paintings, Kesi ceramics (also known as "cut silk," this is the essence of traditional Chinese silk art and is highly valued for its decorative and aesthetic qualities) and calligraphy. Through the unique language of Chinese painting, Chen interprets his understanding and pursuit of life.
"The exhibition was very well received in Paris this spring, attracting over 7,000 visitors in just 17 days," said curator and art critic He Jing. "After returning to Shanghai, the artist added some large ceramic pieces to enrich the exhibition, but the overall layout remains largely the same as it was in Paris."
Chen, who trained under masters including Pan Tianshou and Lu Yanshao, is known for his deep technical skill and his spiritual connection to the traditional Chinese ink painting philosophy of the unity of man and nature. His work is celebrated for its fluidity and poetic qualities, skillfully blending traditional and modern, Eastern and Western artistic elements, carving out a unique path for modern ink painting.
His artistic philosophy, known as the "Three Transformations" – "Water Transformation, Fire Transformation, Silk Transformation" – showcases his innovative approach to art. These transformations represent an understanding and expression of life, nature, culture, and history.
Since the late 1990s, Chen has explored the beauty of kiln transformations and established the first art kiln, "Shen Kiln," in Shanghai. His painted ceramic works are monumental in size.
To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations, he created the giant porcelain ceramic works "Iris" and "Pomegranate," inspired by the iconic French flower, the iris, and the pomegranate, a symbol of good fortune in Chinese culture.
The exhibition runs until September 10, and art lovers are encouraged to visit and experience the work of this master of Shanghai-style art.
If you go
Date: September 3 to 10; 10 am-5 pm (Closed on Mondays)
Venue: The Peninsula Art Museum, Shanghai
Address: 600 Chengjian Rd 澄建路600号
Admission: Free