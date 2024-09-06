Shanghai Philharmonic to present Chinese premieres of international works in new season

The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra's new season involves 24 performances covering maestro and classic series, chamber music and celebration concerts.

The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra will present the Chinese premieres of a handful of classic and new compositions from home and abroad in its newly announced 2024-25 season, which includes 24 performances covering maestro and classic series, chamber music and celebration concerts. Artistic director and conductor Zhang Yi led the orchestra for a season opening concert on Thursday evening at Shanghai Oriental Art Center. Violinist Stella Chen joined the performance and made her China debut by performing Samuel Barber's Violin Concerto, Op. 14.

Ti Gong

On October 18, the orchestra will present the Chinese premiere of two French works. Francis Poulenc's "Les Animaux Modèles" depicts the wonders of the animal world and reflections on human nature, while André Jolivet's Concerto for Trumpet, String Orchestra and Piano showcases the avant-garde and innovative nature of modern European music. French trumpet master Alexandre Batty will join the performance, which also serves as a celebration for the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. 2024 also marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Romania. The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra will present three Romanian works in their entirety for the first time on November 3.

Ti Gong

Gabriel Bebeșelea, Principal Conductor of the Bucharest's George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, will hold the baton for this concert. The symphonic suite "Wu-Song River," commissioned by the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra and composed by Zhao Guang, will premiere on March 2, 2025. Inspired by Shanghai's mother river, the work outlines the changes of life along the Suzhou Creek and the city's tolerance and warmth with music note. American conductor Gerard Schwarz will make his China debut in a Schwarz & SPO Concert on March 14, during which Richard Strauss' "Der Rosenkavalier Suite," arranged by Schwarz, will be performed in front of Chinese audiences for the first time.

Ti Gong