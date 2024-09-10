﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Tourism consumption season offers cultural and tourism programs, products

The 35th Shanghai Tourism Festival will highlight the 2024 tourism consumption season which will start this weekend and offer a series of cultural and tourism events.
The 2024 tourism consumption season will offer a series of cultural and tourism events.

The 35th Shanghai Tourism Festival, to be held from September 14 to October 6, will highlight the 2024 tourism consumption season which will start this weekend and offer a series of cultural and tourism events.

On September 17 at 3pm, nearly 100 kinds of creative cultural and tourism programs and products will be showcased and offered through live-streaming sales on the television and WeChat platforms of the Leyou Channel.

The "Leyou Cloud Shopping" live broadcast will display diverse categories of popular products, such as discounted travel, hotel packages, and destination routes. The hosts will also take viewers on a "cloud tour" of the markets and the city's landmark attractions to offer a light-hearted and comprehensive purchasing experience.

Participants can enjoy a light-hearted and comprehensive purchasing experience.

On September 21, the Leyou Channel will collaborate with local art troupes and museums to present a themed live broadcast of cultural performances and exhibitions in Shanghai. Award-winning performing artists will be invited as special guests to interact with fans.

From September 15 to 17, Jiuguang Department Store's pedestrian street and Jing'an Park's square at Gate 1 will become carnival hubs for cultural and tourism experiences. Live performances, interactive games, and discounted products, including food and items from creative industries, will be on offer.

A file photo of last year's carnival event of the tourism consumption season.

Shanghai Tourism Festival
