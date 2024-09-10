Tourism consumption season offers cultural and tourism programs, products

The 35th Shanghai Tourism Festival, to be held from September 14 to October 6, will highlight the 2024 tourism consumption season which will start this weekend and offer a series of cultural and tourism events.

On September 17 at 3pm, nearly 100 kinds of creative cultural and tourism programs and products will be showcased and offered through live-streaming sales on the television and WeChat platforms of the Leyou Channel.

The "Leyou Cloud Shopping" live broadcast will display diverse categories of popular products, such as discounted travel, hotel packages, and destination routes. The hosts will also take viewers on a "cloud tour" of the markets and the city's landmark attractions to offer a light-hearted and comprehensive purchasing experience.