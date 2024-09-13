He Ping's paintings offer insights into social phenomena
Contemporary artist He Ping's oil painting exhibition opened at the Art Museum of the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts on Wednesday.
This exhibition displays a total of 19 works created by He in various periods.
Born into a family of fine arts, He likes to put her daily thoughts and ideas on canvas and analyzes and reflects on things happening around her.
Her paintings, which feature smooth and seemingly random lines and images, provide insights into social phenomena and have the power to inspire people.
Compared with her early works, her recent paintings have a strong color palette. With bolder application of color and brushstrokes, they are more expressive.
He said that it wasn't until 12 years ago that she felt like she finally saw the "light" and drilled a long tunnel into her heart. Since then, many of her works have conveyed messages of light and hope of life.
"I like to pursue unexpected effects of creation and I don't like any presets," she said.
Shi Mo, the exhibition's curator, said they will discover and help more talented artists to showcase their works in the future.
If you go:
Date: Monday to Friday through October 8, 8:30am-4:30pm
Venue: Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts Art Museum 上海视觉艺术学院美术馆
Address: 2200 Wenxiang Rd, Songjiang District 松江区文翔路2200号