He Ping's paintings offer insights into social phenomena

Contemporary artist He Ping's oil painting exhibition opened at the Art Museum of the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts on Wednesday.

This exhibition displays a total of 19 works created by He in various periods.

Born into a family of fine arts, He likes to put her daily thoughts and ideas on canvas and analyzes and reflects on things happening around her.

Her paintings, which feature smooth and seemingly random lines and images, provide insights into social phenomena and have the power to inspire people.