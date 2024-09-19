Graffiti moves from the streets to the museum

The "Street Echoes Global Graffiti Art Exhibition" is coming to the ROJO at Shanghai A.F.A this autumn. A.F.A stands for Art for All.

Starting October 1, the exhibition is a joint effort of Shanghai A.F.A and the Museum of Graffiti to present a very different style of art.

It's also the China debut of works from the famous Museum of Graffiti, which is located in the heart of the Wynwood District in Miami, the United States. Over the years, the museum has transformed an industrial wasteland into a vibrant open-air art gallery, becoming a sacred site for graffiti art.

As the world's only museum dedicated exclusively to graffiti art, it serves as both a venue for showcasing works by renowned graffiti artists of the past and present and as a stage for artists to express themselves. It has now developed into a diverse community and become a significant force in the global graffiti art scene.