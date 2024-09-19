﻿
Graffiti moves from the streets to the museum

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  12:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-20       0
An exhibition of graffiti is coming to Shanghai along with leading artists like JonOne, Vance DNA and Alan Ket, the co-founder of the Museum of Graffiti in Miami.
More than 100 famous graffiti works can be seen at the exhibition.

The "Street Echoes Global Graffiti Art Exhibition" is coming to the ROJO at Shanghai A.F.A this autumn. A.F.A stands for Art for All.

Starting October 1, the exhibition is a joint effort of Shanghai A.F.A and the Museum of Graffiti to present a very different style of art.

It's also the China debut of works from the famous Museum of Graffiti, which is located in the heart of the Wynwood District in Miami, the United States. Over the years, the museum has transformed an industrial wasteland into a vibrant open-air art gallery, becoming a sacred site for graffiti art.

As the world's only museum dedicated exclusively to graffiti art, it serves as both a venue for showcasing works by renowned graffiti artists of the past and present and as a stage for artists to express themselves. It has now developed into a diverse community and become a significant force in the global graffiti art scene.

Its first exhibition in China will bring together influential graffiti artworks from around the world, showcasing a variety of styles and creative expressions. Through live creations by renowned graffiti artists from across the globe and a curated selection of the Museum of Graffiti's collections and artworks, visitors will have the opportunity to experience what graffiti is all about.

This exhibition also recreates scenes where graffiti often appears, such as subway stations, skate parks, campuses and record stores. Leading graffiti artists like JonOne and Vance, along with Alan Ket, the co-founder of the Museum of Graffiti, will come to Shanghai to create new pieces.

During the three-month exhibition, the ROJO will also host a series of workshops and launch limited-edition co-branded art merchandise.

In the passing months, the ROJO has hosted weekly residency performances by the Blue Man Group, one of the world's top three shows, and organized the Breaking Grounds market. By showcasing diverse cultural arts and playing with contemporary art and trends, it has made art an integral part of everyday life.

With the concept of "Art for life, Art for all," Shanghai A.F.A is also devoted to exploring the combination of art and different fields through various IP cooperation in the field of art and culture. It plans to introduce diversified cultural activities in the future to enrich people's cultural life.

If you go:

Date: October 1-December 31, 10am-10pm

Venue: ROJO - Art Center Hall, Shanghai A.F.A 上海A.F.A ROJO艺文空间

Address: 570 Huaihai Rd W. 淮海西路570号

Addmission: 50 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
