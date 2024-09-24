Violeta Ruiz del Valle decodes 'Carmen VS Carmen'

Choreographic journey into the soul of womanhood, inspired by Prosper Mérimée's novella and Bizet's music, reimagines the iconic Carmen, presents a fresh take on her duality.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

An hour before the performance, I entered the empty theater – it's a special feeling. There's something about the space – it has its own voice, almost as if it's alive. Tonight, it was charged with anticipation and splashes of red – Carmen VS Carmen was palpable in the air. As the backstage door swung open, I found Violeta Ruiz del Valle in the dressing room waiting for me. I understood that this was going to be a genuine conversation because we would be talking about Carmen. Her story has a way of pulling you into something deeper, and I knew we were about to explore far more than just the performance itself. Carmen VS Carmen, created by Manuel Segovia, is a choreographic journey into the soul of womanhood, inspired by Prosper Mérimée's novella and Georges Bizet's music. Rooted in the theme of female freedom, this production reimagines the iconic Carmen, presenting a fresh take on her duality – as both an earthly woman and divine figure.

At the heart of the performance is Carmen's inner duality. In Segovia's version, she's no longer just the passionate woman who disrupts the lives of men, as portrayed in the traditional telling. Instead, Carmen embodies two forces: the human and the divine. This duality reflects the complexity of womanhood – both vulnerable and powerful, sensual and spiritual, fleeting yet eternal. The production also explores fate and free will, focusing on Don José's emotional unraveling after he kills Carmen. He begins to see her as the embodiment of unattainable freedom – Carmen becomes a symbol not only of love but of fate itself, which ultimately destroys them both. The character of "Destiny," introduced by Segovia, plays a pivotal role, guiding José's inner reflections and deepening the exploration of how we come to terms with our choices and their consequences.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Arina: "Carmen VS Carmen" explores themes of female freedom and duality. Why did you decide to reimagine Carmen as not only a woman but also a divine figure? Violeta Ruiz: Our choreographer, Manuel Segovia, was inspired by the idea of the divine because it represents what happens with our future. Is our life predetermined, or do things happen as time passes? This figure in our performance uses elements like tarot cards to explore these questions about fate and destiny. It is spiritually about man and woman. Arina: Why did you decide to introduce a new character representing fate in this Carmen story? Violeta Ruiz: Segovia wanted to raise the question with the figure of fate about whether destiny is written or if it unfolds as events happen. It's like posing the doubt, the duality, right? If everything is written and you cannot influence it, or if as you behave, you influence what will happen next. Arina: Personally, what do you think – can we change our destiny? Violeta Ruiz: Yes, I believe we can influence our destiny. Our performance ends with a message of hope, suggesting that despite the predetermined paths, there is always potential to alter the future. Normally, the character of Carmen usually dies and that's it. But here, in the end, fate, you will see, I'm giving you a fake, fate raises Carmen, Carmen rises and looks to the future. Arina: Interesting approach – starting where Mérimée's novella ends! What aspects of her story did you feel were crucial to further explore or expand in your adaptation? Violeta Ruiz: This version explores the mind of Don José – he is in jail, very worried about what he has done, and haunted by the spirit of Carmen. This introspection adds depth to his character and the overall narrative. He thinks of Carmen dancing in white with him – white in this case represents the late Carmen. This is the start and the destiny wakes up to tell the story of what happened.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Arina: Why was it important to tell the story through Don José's perspective? Violeta Ruiz: We chose to tell the story through Don José's perspective to humanize him and explore his complexities beyond being a mere antagonist. This perspective shows him as a conflicted, passionate individual wrestling with his internal demons and external circumstances. Arina: It sounds like there's a big psychological analysis behind this production! Violeta Ruiz: Exactly! Arina: Tonight you perform in Shanghai. I guess the story of Carmen, with all this passion and sorrow, is very different from the local culture. How do you think they will welcome you? Violeta Ruiz: I hope the audience appreciates the universal themes of love, freedom, and destiny. While the setting and cultural nuances are distinctly Spanish, the emotions and conflicts are universal. I hope by engaging with Carmen's story, the audience reflects on their own lives and the forces that shape their destinies.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE