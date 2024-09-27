Feature / Art & Culture

Artists in the city for Museum of Graffiti's first exhibition in China

Graffiti artists from around the world take part in a forum to discuss the significance of graffiti culture, and how graffiti can be integrated in a city's commercial real estate.
Alan Ket (left) and Allison Freidin, co-founders of the Museum of Graffiti, give a speech.

Alan Ket and Allison Freidin, co-founders of the Museum of Graffiti, and other well-known graffiti artists from all over the world gathered at the ROJO at Shanghai A.F.A for the opening of the "Street Echoes Global Graffiti Art Exhibition."

From October 1, the Shanghai A.F.A and the Museum of Graffiti exhibition will feature various styles of graffiti art.

At an art forum on September 26, artists engaged in cross-border dialogue about art and fashion. They discussed the origins and development of graffiti, the significance of the culture, and how graffiti can be integrated in a city's commercial real estate.

Some of the graffiti artists who exchanged ideas at ROJO.

Graffiti artist Jon One

Ket said the Museum of Graffiti's first exhibition in China is not only an opportunity to showcase graffiti art, but also a platform for cultural exchange and understanding.

He hopes to promote dialogue and collaboration among artists from different cultural backgrounds through the event. When it comes to the selection of artists, he said they place great emphasis on diversity to ensure that different voices and art styles can be presented.

Liang Weihua, project manager of Shanghai A.F.A, said the combination of art and commerce is a popular trend in the future development of commercial real estate.

"The introduction of art activities not only enriches the content of commercial spaces and brings unique and diverse cultural experiences to consumers, but also promotes innovation and revitalization of commercial real estate, thereby driving the development of related supporting facilities, such as catering and retail," Liang said.

Graffiti artists Noah (left) and Vance

Graffiti artist Doc TC5

In addition to live creations and a display of impressive graffiti artworks from the Museum of Graffiti, the exhibition will also provide interactive art installations for visitors.

An electronic graffiti screen will allow visitors to create graffiti paintings on their own. Limited edition art merchandise will be on offer. Workshops will also be held for visitors to experience graffiti creation up close.

If you go:

Date: October 1-December 31, 10am-8pm

Venue: ROJO — Art Center Hall, Shanghai A.F.A ROJO Art Space, Shanghai A.F.A

Address: 570 Huaihai Rd W.

The exhibition will feature various styles of graffiti.

A subway scene with graffiti

Tickets to the exhibition can be purchased by scanning the QR code.

