"City Symphony" exhibition a vivid record of Shanghai's vibrant images

Golden hues over Lujiazui, tranquil nights by the Huangpu River, and tree-lined streets – Shanghai's vibrant images have come to life at the "City Symphony" exhibition.

Opened yesterday at the Pudong Workers' Cultural Palace, the exhibition features over 40 oil paintings that capture the essence of the city.

It is organized into three sections: "Variations in the City," "Nostalgia in the Old Town," and "Concerto in the Metropolis."

More than just an art display, the exhibition is a journey through collective memory, reflecting the lives of Shanghai's residents. Ma Lin, the academic curator, said it highlights Shanghai's evolution and reveals the rich diversity and complexity of urban life across different eras.