"City Symphony" exhibition a vivid record of Shanghai's vibrant images
Golden hues over Lujiazui, tranquil nights by the Huangpu River, and tree-lined streets – Shanghai's vibrant images have come to life at the "City Symphony" exhibition.
Opened yesterday at the Pudong Workers' Cultural Palace, the exhibition features over 40 oil paintings that capture the essence of the city.
It is organized into three sections: "Variations in the City," "Nostalgia in the Old Town," and "Concerto in the Metropolis."
More than just an art display, the exhibition is a journey through collective memory, reflecting the lives of Shanghai's residents. Ma Lin, the academic curator, said it highlights Shanghai's evolution and reveals the rich diversity and complexity of urban life across different eras.
Among the featured artists are prominent figures like Ding She, Huang Azhong, Jiang Jianzhong, and Li Xiangyang. Notably, Li has made significant contributions to Shanghai's contemporary art scene. He lead the renovation of the Shanghai Art Museum, oversaw the establishment of the Museum of Contemporary Art Shanghai, and initiated the Shanghai Biennial.
Artist Feng Zheng'an presents her piece titled "Spring Breeze at Jing'an Temple," which captures the leisurely daily life of Shanghai residents as they enjoy walking and coffee in the spring air.
"Shanghai's urban charm embodies inclusiveness, self-discipline, and a vibrant lifestyle," Feng said. "Jing'an Temple represents a blend of traditional leisure and the fast pace of modern work. My art aims to document this harmonious way of life."
Also on display at the venue is the Bite Museum project, initiated by the Being Art Museum. This innovative mobile exhibition space occupies just one square meter and showcases renowned artists, with Li Xiangyang currently on display.