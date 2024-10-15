﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Classic revolutionary song released on vinyl and CD

Album containing eight different versions of "Ode to Red Flag," composed by Lyu Qiming, has been released as a tribute to the 75th birthday of the People's Republic of China.
The classic Chinese revolutionary composition "Ode to Red Flag" is released on vinyl and CD this month in tribute to the 75th birthday of the People's Republic of China.

The album contains eight different versions of the composition, including the premiere recording at the 6th Shanghai Spring Music Festival in 1965, and newly recorded versions for piano and orchestra, double piano, piano solo, and children's chorus.

Ti Gong

"Ode to Red Flag" is released on vinyl.

Composer Lyu Qiming was the former conductor of the Shanghai Film Orchestra, one of the predecessors of the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra.

"Ode to Red Flag" is one of the most performed works in Chinese music history. Now at the age of 94, Lyu still vividly remembers those days in 1965 when he was commissioned to compose the patriotic song.

"Its theme sounds Chinese, but it is not from any specific region," said Lyu. "I absorbed nutrition from the large number of Chinese folk songs, so the theme contains folk song elements from various places."

Ti Gong

Composer Lyu Qiming,

To make his composition able to be more widely performed, Lyu wrote 12 different versions. The album produced and distributed by Shanghai Philharmonic has eight of them, including a double piano version by pianist Chen Sa and 12-year-old pianist Cao Chenxi recorded in May this year.

The album also includes an introduction to the creation of the composition, as well as Lyu's autobiography written in February this year.

A limited 500 sets of vinyl records and CD are for sale on Shanghai Philharmonic's official WeChat mini program "SPO1498."

The album is limited to 500 sets of vinyl records and CD.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Follow Us

Top ﻿
     