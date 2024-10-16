Spain's Teatro Real brings opera and flamenco to Shanghai

Spain's renowned Teatro Real is set to captivate Shanghai with a vibrant showcase of opera and Flamenco performances, celebrating the best of Spanish culture.

Hosted by the Miguel de Cervantes Library, Madrid's Teatro Real is coming to Shanghai from October 16 to 18, bringing a series of exciting events that are sure to be a cultural highlight. Event 1: "Creators of Teatro Real" Series Date: October 17 (Thursday) Time: 7pm Venue: The "Cervantes Terrace" art space, Miguel de Cervantes Library, Shanghai Event Perk: Don't miss the chance to attend a special presentation by Ignacio García-Belenguer, general manager of Teatro Real, followed by a screening of "El amor brujo" (Love, the Magician), a film adaptation of Manuel de Falla's masterpiece. Event 2: Film Screening Date: October 19 (Saturday) Time: 4:30pm Screening of Gioachino Rossini's "El barbero de Sevilla" (The Barber of Seville). This event series celebrates the work of Spanish artists and creators, showcasing operas and ballets directed by some of the most talented conductors, directors, and performers from Teatro Real, one of Spain's top cultural institutions.

"El amor brujo" is one of Manuel de Falla y Matheu's most iconic works, full of Andalusian flavor and Gypsy mysticism and expressing love in its most primal, essential form. This reimagined production, originally staged in Seville in 1994 by Victor Ullate, features updated set designs and costumes, with a special focus on lighting as a key element. Expect breathtaking choreography, including standout moments like the Song of Suffering Love and Song of the Will-o'-the-Wisp, along with three traditional songs by Falla and a variation by Paco de Lucía.

The screening of Gioachino Rossini's "El barbero de Sevilla" (The Barber of Seville) features Juan Diego Flórez and María Bayo in the lead roles, with Gianluigi Gelmetti as the conductor and Emilio in charge of set design. This vibrant 2005 production blends flamenco flair with energetic choreography, capturing the lively essence of Andalusia. (Subtitles will be provided.)

