Spain's Teatro Real brings opera and flamenco to Shanghai
Hosted by the Miguel de Cervantes Library, Madrid's Teatro Real is coming to Shanghai from October 16 to 18, bringing a series of exciting events that are sure to be a cultural highlight.
Event 1: "Creators of Teatro Real" Series
Date: October 17 (Thursday)
Time: 7pm
Venue: The "Cervantes Terrace" art space, Miguel de Cervantes Library, Shanghai
Event Perk: Don't miss the chance to attend a special presentation by Ignacio García-Belenguer, general manager of Teatro Real, followed by a screening of "El amor brujo" (Love, the Magician), a film adaptation of Manuel de Falla's masterpiece.
Event 2: Film Screening
Date: October 19 (Saturday)
Time: 4:30pm
Screening of Gioachino Rossini's "El barbero de Sevilla" (The Barber of Seville).
This event series celebrates the work of Spanish artists and creators, showcasing operas and ballets directed by some of the most talented conductors, directors, and performers from Teatro Real, one of Spain's top cultural institutions.
"El amor brujo" is one of Manuel de Falla y Matheu's most iconic works, full of Andalusian flavor and Gypsy mysticism and expressing love in its most primal, essential form.
This reimagined production, originally staged in Seville in 1994 by Victor Ullate, features updated set designs and costumes, with a special focus on lighting as a key element. Expect breathtaking choreography, including standout moments like the Song of Suffering Love and Song of the Will-o'-the-Wisp, along with three traditional songs by Falla and a variation by Paco de Lucía.
The screening of Gioachino Rossini's "El barbero de Sevilla" (The Barber of Seville) features Juan Diego Flórez and María Bayo in the lead roles, with Gianluigi Gelmetti as the conductor and Emilio in charge of set design.
This vibrant 2005 production blends flamenco flair with energetic choreography, capturing the lively essence of Andalusia. (Subtitles will be provided.)
If you want to join the "El amor brujo" (Love, the Magician) screening on Thursday, October 17, at 7 pm, just scan the QR code below.
If you want to join the "El barbero de Sevilla" (The Barber of Seville) screening on Saturday, October 19 at 4:30 pm, just scan the QR code below.
Space is limited, so please only sign up if you are sure you can make it!.In addition to these events, Teatro Real will present a live Flamenco tour and showcase signature performances on their digital platform, My Opera Player.
On October 16, renowned Flamenco dancer Ángeles Gabaldón will perform at the Museum of Art Pudong in a Flamenco piece titled Origins, as part of the Teatro Real's global tour project "Real Authentic Flamenco."
This series aims to bring the art of Flamenco to new audiences in China, including local theaters, curators, artists, and representatives from Spanish companies like Inditex, BMW, and BBVA.
Since its founding in 1818, Teatro Real has been one of Europe's premier opera houses. As Spain's foremost institution for stage and musical arts, it enjoys an international reputation as a national opera house.
In recent years, the theater has received numerous awards, including the prestigious "International Opera Awards" for best opera house in the world. Teatro Real will also perform at the China Shanghai International Arts Festival on October 18.