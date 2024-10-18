﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Curtain rises on 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  14:03 UTC+8, 2024-10-18       0
Shanghai raised the curtain for the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, during which 57 stage productions will be presented across 163 performances .
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  14:03 UTC+8, 2024-10-18       0

Shanghai-produced dance drama "Azure After the Rain" raised the curtain for the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, during which 57 stage productions will be presented across 163 performances .

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng attended the opening ceremony of the festival at the Shanghai Culture Square on Thursday evening.

Curtain rises on 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival
Ti Gong

The opening performance is "Azure After the Rain."

Gong said he hoped art would become a bridge of friendship, connecting Shanghai with the world.

"We must strengthen our cultural confidence, make good use of the rich local culture resources, and vigorously develop modern culture," he said. "The art festival should highlight internationality, innovation, and people-orientedness, making Shanghai a better city because of art."

Presented by the Shanghai Dance Theater, "Azure After the Rain" tells the life story of Song Dynasty poetess Li Qingzhao (1084-1155) in an impressionist way, covering her affluent childhood, marriage, and the family and societal changes she faced in her later years.

Curtain rises on 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival
Ti Gong

The work showcases the aesthetic charm of Song Dynasty life.

The Song Dynasty was an important period in the development of Chinese classical aesthetics. Its aesthetics pursued simplicity and purity.

The choreography and stage design are therefore dedicated to showcasing the aesthetic charm of Song Dynasty life with Jiangnan (region in the lower part of southern Yangtze River) characteristics.

Running through November 17, this year's Arts Festival is bringing together renowned artists and troupes from 36 countries and regions.

Curtain rises on 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival
Ti Gong

Both indoor and outdoor performances will be presented during the festival.

About 60 percent of the programs are from overseas. More than 90 percent of the productions will be making their Shanghai debuts.

In addition to the stage performances, 20 artistic exhibitions will be open to the public during the festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai International Arts Festival
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     