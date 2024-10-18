Curtain rises on 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival

Shanghai raised the curtain for the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, during which 57 stage productions will be presented across 163 performances .

Shanghai-produced dance drama "Azure After the Rain" raised the curtain for the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, during which 57 stage productions will be presented across 163 performances . Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng attended the opening ceremony of the festival at the Shanghai Culture Square on Thursday evening.

Gong said he hoped art would become a bridge of friendship, connecting Shanghai with the world. "We must strengthen our cultural confidence, make good use of the rich local culture resources, and vigorously develop modern culture," he said. "The art festival should highlight internationality, innovation, and people-orientedness, making Shanghai a better city because of art." Presented by the Shanghai Dance Theater, "Azure After the Rain" tells the life story of Song Dynasty poetess Li Qingzhao (1084-1155) in an impressionist way, covering her affluent childhood, marriage, and the family and societal changes she faced in her later years.

The Song Dynasty was an important period in the development of Chinese classical aesthetics. Its aesthetics pursued simplicity and purity. The choreography and stage design are therefore dedicated to showcasing the aesthetic charm of Song Dynasty life with Jiangnan (region in the lower part of southern Yangtze River) characteristics. Running through November 17, this year's Arts Festival is bringing together renowned artists and troupes from 36 countries and regions.

