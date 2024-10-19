﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Delta's products and cultural services on show

The Yangtze River Delta Cultural and Tourism Public Service Product Procurement Conference was successfully hosted in Qingpu District on Friday and Saturday.
Delta's products and cultural services on show

Some 5,000 diverse cultural and tourism products and public services were on display.

The Yangtze River Delta Cultural and Tourism Public Service Product Procurement Conference was successfully hosted in Qingpu District on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day event displayed around 5,000 diverse cultural and tourism products and public services, attracting 3.65 million buyers and visitors both online and offline. Its total intended value of sales exceeded 114 million yuan (US$16 million).

A variety of folk arts and intangible cultural heritage, such as paper cutting, traditional theaters and engraving were on display.

Delta's products and cultural services on show

A traditional theater performance.

Delta's products and cultural services on show

Traditional folk songs.

Delta's products and cultural services on show

Visitors enjoy Zhujiajiao water town.



Experts and scholars also attended themed seminars to discuss how to optimize the region's supply mechanism of cultural products and services for the public.

Wu Penghong, director of Shanghai Mass Art Center, said that the conference provided a sample of the high-quality integrated development of culture and tourism in the Yangtze River Delta, and offered a wide and innovative platform to showcase the region's distinctive products and services of cultural and tourism.

Delta's products and cultural services on show

Exquisite cultural products.

Delta's products and cultural services on show

Various gifts.

Delta's products and cultural services on show

Fine prints.

Delta's products and cultural services on show

Decorative hangings.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
Follow Us

