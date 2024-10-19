Delta's products and cultural services on show
The Yangtze River Delta Cultural and Tourism Public Service Product Procurement Conference was successfully hosted in Qingpu District on Friday and Saturday.
The two-day event displayed around 5,000 diverse cultural and tourism products and public services, attracting 3.65 million buyers and visitors both online and offline. Its total intended value of sales exceeded 114 million yuan (US$16 million).
A variety of folk arts and intangible cultural heritage, such as paper cutting, traditional theaters and engraving were on display.
Experts and scholars also attended themed seminars to discuss how to optimize the region's supply mechanism of cultural products and services for the public.
Wu Penghong, director of Shanghai Mass Art Center, said that the conference provided a sample of the high-quality integrated development of culture and tourism in the Yangtze River Delta, and offered a wide and innovative platform to showcase the region's distinctive products and services of cultural and tourism.