Delta's products and cultural services on show

The Yangtze River Delta Cultural and Tourism Public Service Product Procurement Conference was successfully hosted in Qingpu District on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day event displayed around 5,000 diverse cultural and tourism products and public services, attracting 3.65 million buyers and visitors both online and offline. Its total intended value of sales exceeded 114 million yuan (US$16 million).

A variety of folk arts and intangible cultural heritage, such as paper cutting, traditional theaters and engraving were on display.