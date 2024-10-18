Ignacio Garcia-Belenguer: Flamenco is the Spanish brand
Arina Yakupova sits down with Ignacio Garcia-Belenguer, general director of Teatro Real, on a warm October evening in Shanghai. The night before, Teatro Real presented an electrifying Flamenco performance at the Pudong Museum of Art, full of passion and sorrow, captivating the audience. Now, in the cozy atmosphere of the Instituto Cervantes' open-air cinema on Anfu Road, where they are watching a recorded performance of "El amor brujo" as part of the inaugural series "Creadores del Teatro Real," the two discuss the essence of flamenco, its global resonance, and the invaluable lessons Ignacio has learned while integrating this traditional art form into the repertoire of Teatro Real.
Arina Yakupova: Seven years ago, you made the bold decision to introduce flamenco to Teatro Real. What inspired you to bring this traditional art form to such a prestigious venue?
Ignacio Garcia-Belenguer: When I started at Teatro Real, it was clear to me that flamenco, as the most emblematic cultural expression of Spain, deserved to be part of our program. The theater is the country's leading cultural institution, and it felt natural for flamenco to find a home here. It wasn't just about honoring tradition, but about elevating an art form that speaks to the heart of the Spanish experience.
Arina: Flamenco is often seen as a representation of the Spanish soul. Would you agree?
Ignacio: Absolutely. Flamenco is a fundamental part of our culture, our identity – what I'd call the "Spanish brand." It embodies the passion and intensity of our character. Spanish people are often very expressive; we experience love and tragedy in deep, almost theatrical ways, and flamenco captures that spirit perfectly.
Arina: How would you describe Spanish people, beyond the art form?
Ignacio: We're quite open and curious. We love to explore new experiences, and culture is a big part of our lives. There's also a strong appreciation for excellence, which I think creates a unique connection with the Chinese. Despite being so far apart geographically, both cultures share a love for doing things well.
Arina: Speaking of China, how do you think Chinese audiences perceive flamenco, given that it's quite different from their traditional cultural expressions?
Ignacio: Chinese audiences are very receptive and well-prepared when it comes to flamenco. They appreciate the strong performances and dramatic movements of the bailaores (dancers). When they watch flamenco, it's not just a show; they feel like they're part of the performance. Many Chinese who travel to Spain make it a point to experience flamenco in cities such as Madrid, Seville, or Granada. There's a real attraction to the art form.
Arina: This time, you brought Ángeles Gabaldón to perform in Shanghai. Why did you choose her?
Ignacio: Ángeles Gabaldón is an exceptional artist with a powerful presence, which we felt would resonate well here. The Shanghai presentation followed our successful program launch in Beijing two months ago, which was attended by China's First Lady. In Beijing, we had a larger ensemble, but in Shanghai, we adapted the performance to a smaller venue. Gabaldón's strength and character truly embody flamenco, making her an ideal choice to represent this art form abroad.
Arina: It's clear that flamenco requires immense dedication from the performers, especially with the level of commitment you've seen in the "Authentic Flamenco" tours. When working with artists who bring so much passion to their craft, how do you find the balance between providing direction and allowing creative freedom?
Ignacio: I'm passionate about my work, and I'm lucky to have a great team alongside me. It's essential to enjoy what you do, as it makes everything easier. At Teatro Real, we're constantly pushing boundaries, opening new markets, and introducing new forms of art. It's a process of growth, not just for the institution but for me personally.
Arina: Reflecting on your journey with flamenco and theater, what would you say has been the most valuable lesson?
Ignacio: We started our flamenco journey at Teatro Real seven years ago, and it has since grown internationally. For example, we launched "Authentic Flamenco" three years ago, and it has already toured 62 cities in 19 countries, including places like the US, Asia, and Latin America. What I've learned from this experience is the level of dedication that artists bring. These performers often spend six months away from home, sacrificing personal time because they are deeply committed to their art. It's something truly special, and we have much to admire and learn from them.
Arina: Thank you for sharing your insights, Ignacio.
Ignacio: Thank you, Arina. It's been a pleasure.