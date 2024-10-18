Ignacio Garcia-Belenguer: Flamenco is the Spanish brand

Arina Yakupova sits down with Ignacio Garcia-Belenguer, general director of Teatro Real, on a warm October evening in Shanghai. The night before, Teatro Real presented an electrifying Flamenco performance at the Pudong Museum of Art, full of passion and sorrow, captivating the audience. Now, in the cozy atmosphere of the Instituto Cervantes' open-air cinema on Anfu Road, where they are watching a recorded performance of "El amor brujo" as part of the inaugural series "Creadores del Teatro Real," the two discuss the essence of flamenco, its global resonance, and the invaluable lessons Ignacio has learned while integrating this traditional art form into the repertoire of Teatro Real.

Arina Yakupova: Seven years ago, you made the bold decision to introduce flamenco to Teatro Real. What inspired you to bring this traditional art form to such a prestigious venue?

Ignacio Garcia-Belenguer: When I started at Teatro Real, it was clear to me that flamenco, as the most emblematic cultural expression of Spain, deserved to be part of our program. The theater is the country's leading cultural institution, and it felt natural for flamenco to find a home here. It wasn't just about honoring tradition, but about elevating an art form that speaks to the heart of the Spanish experience.



Arina: Flamenco is often seen as a representation of the Spanish soul. Would you agree?

Ignacio: Absolutely. Flamenco is a fundamental part of our culture, our identity – what I'd call the "Spanish brand." It embodies the passion and intensity of our character. Spanish people are often very expressive; we experience love and tragedy in deep, almost theatrical ways, and flamenco captures that spirit perfectly.

Arina: How would you describe Spanish people, beyond the art form?

Ignacio: We're quite open and curious. We love to explore new experiences, and culture is a big part of our lives. There's also a strong appreciation for excellence, which I think creates a unique connection with the Chinese. Despite being so far apart geographically, both cultures share a love for doing things well.

Arina: Speaking of China, how do you think Chinese audiences perceive flamenco, given that it's quite different from their traditional cultural expressions?

Ignacio: Chinese audiences are very receptive and well-prepared when it comes to flamenco. They appreciate the strong performances and dramatic movements of the bailaores (dancers). When they watch flamenco, it's not just a show; they feel like they're part of the performance. Many Chinese who travel to Spain make it a point to experience flamenco in cities such as Madrid, Seville, or Granada. There's a real attraction to the art form.