﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Ignacio Garcia-Belenguer: Flamenco is the Spanish brand

﻿ Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  12:28 UTC+8, 2024-10-21       0
Arina Yakupova sits down with Ignacio Garcia-Belenguer, general director of Teatro Real, to discuss the company, and flamenco.
﻿ Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  12:28 UTC+8, 2024-10-21       0

Arina Yakupova sits down with Ignacio Garcia-Belenguer, general director of Teatro Real, on a warm October evening in Shanghai. The night before, Teatro Real presented an electrifying Flamenco performance at the Pudong Museum of Art, full of passion and sorrow, captivating the audience. Now, in the cozy atmosphere of the Instituto Cervantes' open-air cinema on Anfu Road, where they are watching a recorded performance of "El amor brujo" as part of the inaugural series "Creadores del Teatro Real," the two discuss the essence of flamenco, its global resonance, and the invaluable lessons Ignacio has learned while integrating this traditional art form into the repertoire of Teatro Real.

Ignacio Garcia-Belenguer: Flamenco is the Spanish brand
Instituto Cervantes de Shanghai

Ignacio Garcia-Belenguer and Arina Yakupova

Arina Yakupova: Seven years ago, you made the bold decision to introduce flamenco to Teatro Real. What inspired you to bring this traditional art form to such a prestigious venue?

Ignacio Garcia-Belenguer: When I started at Teatro Real, it was clear to me that flamenco, as the most emblematic cultural expression of Spain, deserved to be part of our program. The theater is the country's leading cultural institution, and it felt natural for flamenco to find a home here. It wasn't just about honoring tradition, but about elevating an art form that speaks to the heart of the Spanish experience.

Arina: Flamenco is often seen as a representation of the Spanish soul. Would you agree?

Ignacio: Absolutely. Flamenco is a fundamental part of our culture, our identity – what I'd call the "Spanish brand." It embodies the passion and intensity of our character. Spanish people are often very expressive; we experience love and tragedy in deep, almost theatrical ways, and flamenco captures that spirit perfectly.

Arina: How would you describe Spanish people, beyond the art form?

Ignacio: We're quite open and curious. We love to explore new experiences, and culture is a big part of our lives. There's also a strong appreciation for excellence, which I think creates a unique connection with the Chinese. Despite being so far apart geographically, both cultures share a love for doing things well.

Arina: Speaking of China, how do you think Chinese audiences perceive flamenco, given that it's quite different from their traditional cultural expressions?

Ignacio: Chinese audiences are very receptive and well-prepared when it comes to flamenco. They appreciate the strong performances and dramatic movements of the bailaores (dancers). When they watch flamenco, it's not just a show; they feel like they're part of the performance. Many Chinese who travel to Spain make it a point to experience flamenco in cities such as Madrid, Seville, or Granada. There's a real attraction to the art form.

Ignacio Garcia-Belenguer: Flamenco is the Spanish brand
Instituto Cervantes de Shanghai

Dancers perform Flamenco at the Pudong Museum of Art.

Ignacio Garcia-Belenguer: Flamenco is the Spanish brand
Instituto Cervantes de Shanghai

Ángeles Gabaldón

Ignacio Garcia-Belenguer: Flamenco is the Spanish brand
Instituto Cervantes de Shanghai

Alejandro Rodríguez and Ángeles Gabaldón

Arina: This time, you brought Ángeles Gabaldón to perform in Shanghai. Why did you choose her?

Ignacio: Ángeles Gabaldón is an exceptional artist with a powerful presence, which we felt would resonate well here. The Shanghai presentation followed our successful program launch in Beijing two months ago, which was attended by China's First Lady. In Beijing, we had a larger ensemble, but in Shanghai, we adapted the performance to a smaller venue. Gabaldón's strength and character truly embody flamenco, making her an ideal choice to represent this art form abroad.

Arina: It's clear that flamenco requires immense dedication from the performers, especially with the level of commitment you've seen in the "Authentic Flamenco" tours. When working with artists who bring so much passion to their craft, how do you find the balance between providing direction and allowing creative freedom?

Ignacio: I'm passionate about my work, and I'm lucky to have a great team alongside me. It's essential to enjoy what you do, as it makes everything easier. At Teatro Real, we're constantly pushing boundaries, opening new markets, and introducing new forms of art. It's a process of growth, not just for the institution but for me personally.

Arina: Reflecting on your journey with flamenco and theater, what would you say has been the most valuable lesson?

Ignacio: We started our flamenco journey at Teatro Real seven years ago, and it has since grown internationally. For example, we launched "Authentic Flamenco" three years ago, and it has already toured 62 cities in 19 countries, including places like the US, Asia, and Latin America. What I've learned from this experience is the level of dedication that artists bring. These performers often spend six months away from home, sacrificing personal time because they are deeply committed to their art. It's something truly special, and we have much to admire and learn from them.

Arina: Thank you for sharing your insights, Ignacio.

Ignacio: Thank you, Arina. It's been a pleasure.

Ignacio Garcia-Belenguer: Flamenco is the Spanish brand
Instituto Cervantes de Shanghai
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     