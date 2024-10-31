Yang Liping's 'Jingchu Impression' makes Shanghai debut

The latest dance performance at Shanghai Grand Theater directed by the famed choreographer is inspired by the culture of ancient Chinese state Chu and works by poet Qu Yuan.

Famed choreographer Yang Liping is bringing her latest dance creation "Jingchu Impression" to Shanghai, staging three performances at Shanghai Grand Theater from Thursday. As a recommended program by the ongoing 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, "Jingchu Impression" is inspired by the culture of the ancient Chinese state Chu and works by poet Qu Yuan.

Chu, also known as Jingchu, included most of the present-day provinces of Hubei and Hunan, along with parts of Chongqing, Guizhou, Henan, Anhui, Jiangxi, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai. It's Yang's fourth "Impression" dance series. Instead of taking part in performance, Yang took the role of the general director, joining with renowned composer and conductor Tan Dun. During the late Warring States period, Chu was increasingly pressured by Qin state until being eradicated completely.

Ti Gong

Qu Yuan was a poet and aristocrat in Chu during the Warring States period, known for his patriotism and contributions to classical poetry and verses. After the capture of his country's capital, Qu committed suicide by wading into the Miluo River in today's Hunan Province . "Jingchu Impression" has four chapters inspired by Qu's famous poems including "Questions to Heaven," "Nine Songs" and "Li Sao." Mythological characters in Qu's "Verses of Chu," like Hou Yi, mountain ghost and phoenix, are given concrete images on the stage.

Ti Gong

The second half of the performance follows Qu's life experience. Many historical figures appear on stage, presenting the generosity and tragedy, love and hatred of that era more than 2,000 years ago. "Personally, I always loved Chu's culture," said Yang. "I hope the dance can arouse audience's interest towards our ancient culture." Apart from veteran dancers Zhu Fengwei and Gong Zhonghui, "Jingchu Impression" also features a number of young dancers.

Ti Gong

"Some of them have been learning contemporary dance, so I helped them to better use their body to shape characters and make them come alive," said Yang. "At the same time, young dancers can give our traditional dance a new and vivid approach." Mysterious, romantic and intentional expressions are Yang's best-known creative methods. "Jingchu Impression" borrowed inspiration from traditional shadow play and traditional opera elements. Chu cultural relics are brought to life on stage, making the entire work a visual and auditory feast.

Ti Gong