Under the baton of popular conductor Andris Nelsons, renowned orchestra returns to the city after five years, presenting two concerts this week at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra is making a return to Shanghai after five years, presenting two concerts this week at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center for the ongoing 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival. As the only top orchestra in the world without a music director or permanent conductor, the orchestra adheres to its own quality and philosophy almost stubbornly.

Ti Gong

Under the baton of Andris Nelsons, they performed Shostakovich's Symphony No. 9 and Dvořák's Symphony No. 7 during the first concert on Wednesday evening. Nelsons, a conductor in his prime, has a lively stage presence and affinity that endears him to audiences in Shanghai and around the world. On Thursday evening, the orchestra return to their strengths – German and Austrian music. Israeli-American pianist Yefim Bronfman will perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3, which is followed by Richard Strauss's Ein Heldenleben.

Ti Gong

Nelsons led the orchestra to perform Ein Heldenleben in 2017 when the conductor was making his China debut. The composition features delicate music layers which are sometimes heavy and tragic, sometimes gorgeous and exciting, reflecting the composer's thinking about life and destiny. Before the concerts, the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra renewed their cooperative agreement with the Shanghai Oriental Art Center for more communication in aspects such as art education, art management and theater aesthetics in the next five years.