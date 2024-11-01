﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Magic Market adds even more magic to Pudong festival

﻿ Li Qian
  17:46 UTC+8, 2024-11-01       0
New event features dazzling array of performances by celebrated magicians from around the world and gives visitors the chance to use props that have mystified audiences everywhere.
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Jiang Xiaowei.

The inaugural Magic Market has opened in Pudong, adding a thrilling new dimension to this year's Shanghai International Magic Festival.

Kicking off on Thursday evening at the Pudong Culture and Arts Guidance Center, the event will run through Sunday, wrapping up alongside this year's magic festival.

The Magic Market features a dazzling array of performances by top international magicians, along with an exhibition showcasing innovative magic props from over a dozen leading exhibitors from China, Japan, and South Korea.

Visitors can interact with cutting-edge magical tools, gaining hands-on experience with the very props that have mesmerized audiences worldwide.

Ti Gong

French magician Chris Torrente meets visitors at the Magic Market.

Beyond magic, the market celebrates local culture, offering a mix of intangible heritage crafts and regional culinary delights, reflecting the rich artistry of the area.

The opening ceremony was nothing short of a spectacle, featuring traditional dragon and lion dances from Pudong's Sanlin, recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage. Esteemed figures in the world of magic, including Andrea Baioni, president of the International Federation of Magic Societies, and honorary president Domenico Dante, joined renowned Chinese magician Liu Qian for the ceremonial "eye-dotting" of the dragon, a ritual meant to awaken its spirit.

During the festival, more than 50 performances are set to be staged in Pudong, featuring celebrated international magicians, including Laurent Piron from Belgium, Artem Shchukin from Russia, and Chris Torrente from France.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Russian magician Artem Shchukin performs on stage.

If you go:

Date: Through November 3

Venue: Pudong New Area Culture and Arts Guidance Center 浦东新区文化艺术指导中心

Address: 2769 Jinxiu Rd 锦绣路2769号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
