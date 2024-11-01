Magic Market adds even more magic to Pudong festival

The inaugural Magic Market has opened in Pudong, adding a thrilling new dimension to this year's Shanghai International Magic Festival.

Kicking off on Thursday evening at the Pudong Culture and Arts Guidance Center, the event will run through Sunday, wrapping up alongside this year's magic festival.

The Magic Market features a dazzling array of performances by top international magicians, along with an exhibition showcasing innovative magic props from over a dozen leading exhibitors from China, Japan, and South Korea.

Visitors can interact with cutting-edge magical tools, gaining hands-on experience with the very props that have mesmerized audiences worldwide.