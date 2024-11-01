Feature / Art & Culture

Special exhibition broadens traditional boundaries of reading

The exhibition about world history at the Shanghai Library (East Branch) aims to stimulate the young generation's interest in world history and culture.
The exhibition stimulates the young generation's interest in world history and culture.

A special exhibition about world history has opened its doors to the public at the Shanghai Library (East Branch).

Running till November 10, the exhibition aims to stimulate the young generation's interest in world history and culture, improve their enthusiasm for reading and learning, and cultivate international vision and humanistic feelings through the bridge of popular anime and game culture.

It is a joint effort of the Shanghai Library, Shanghai Animation and Cartoon Association, the Department of History with East China Normal University, and Bilibili.

The exhibition is a creative approach of Shanghai Library to broaden traditional boundaries of reading.

Many youngsters are attracted to the exhibition.

Game characters from "Fate/Grand Order" are linked with corresponding stories about historical figures and important events. Anime and game scenes are recreated in the exhibition to bring youngsters closer to the charms of ancient civilizations.

The exhibition also displays nearly 100 classic historical books which were carefully selected by the Shanghai Library. Scholars will be invited to give lectures and share their research findings on relevant civilizations.

Connecting virtuality and reality, ancient times and modern days, the exhibition is also a creative approach of Shanghai Library to broaden the traditional boundaries of reading and lead the younger generation to experience the charm of history from a new perspective.

If you go:

Date: October 26-November 10

Venue: Shanghai Library (East Branch) 上海图书馆东馆

Address: 300 Hehuan Rd 合欢路300号

