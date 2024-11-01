Special exhibition broadens traditional boundaries of reading

A special exhibition about world history has opened its doors to the public at the Shanghai Library (East Branch).

Running till November 10, the exhibition aims to stimulate the young generation's interest in world history and culture, improve their enthusiasm for reading and learning, and cultivate international vision and humanistic feelings through the bridge of popular anime and game culture.

It is a joint effort of the Shanghai Library, Shanghai Animation and Cartoon Association, the Department of History with East China Normal University, and Bilibili.